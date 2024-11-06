Delhi under smog siege: NCR cyclists, walkers modify outdoor plans amid ‘very poor’ AQI

As Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to firmly stay above the 300 mark, it became essential for Pitampura resident Deepak Chowdhary to ask his cycling community, Helipad Canal Riders, to “strictly stay indoors”. Cyclists at Kartavya Path have been masking-up to combat the smog during early mornings.(Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT (For representational purposes only))

“Short-term fitness cannot be an excuse to ignore our long- term well-being. We will not conduct any activities for at least a month,” Chowdhary tells us. As air pollution in the Capital worsens, many are complaining of irritated throats, redness of the eyes, allergic coughs and colds, among others ailments.

“Until the AQI improves, we've stopped our long endurance bike rides and adopted indoor cycling sessions,” informs Gaurav Wadhwa, from Delhi Cyclists, adding, "But if one really wants to cycle outdoors... I recommend wearing a N95 respirator. Fluorescent, loud clothing should also form a part of bikers' gear since cyclists are not visible in the pollution-induced haze."

Even those conducting heritage walks are vouching for masks now. "Alongside carrying N95 masks, I stress that people bring bottles filled with warm water since it soothes clogged nose and itchy throat," shares Ramit Mitra, from DelhiByFoot Adventures.

Rajiv Sobti, a tour operator from Gurugram shares how “the footfall of the elderly and the children has decreased at the moment” since these age groups are most vulnerable to the harmful particulate matter. Sobti adds how timings have been modified for others who are still opting for heritage walks and says, “We observed that the highest particulate matter is during early mornings or late in the night, so we've made it a point to begin the walks only around noon or 1pm till the situation improves.”

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction