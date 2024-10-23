Menu Explore
Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 23, 2024 04:41 PM IST

Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City's popular column, Dil Se.

Dear T, Please send message through face book messanger, we will fix time for calling. I understand you can't call because of your current status. Only Yours, Alo

Boss, Mujhe home jana hai... in alia bhatt style... jane do!! Apki Employee

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com
Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Dear Padosi, Please remove whatever animal in your house that is causing that insane stink. I will call the police on you. And please stop letting your parrots poop in my balcony. Sincerely, Very Angry Padosi

To Kita, We miss you at work, it's less people at the bay and in our hearts without you here. Baes

Dear Dhindu, You came to my life with a plate of tindili and roti, I said I hated it but you said if I loved you I would eat it. And now tindili is my favourite vegetable in the whole world. Your Dear, Tindu.

 

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

