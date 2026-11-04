Gold itna paas tha kaise jaane deti, says India’s first woman wrestling world champion Manisha Bhanwala

Making history called for a special celebration, and wrestler Manisha Bhanwala knew just what to do. After becoming India’s first woman wrestling world champion in the 59kg freestyle category at the World Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, last week, the 29-year-old from Haryana broke into football star Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘Siuuu’ celebration. Manisha Bhanwala celebrates after her gold win.

“I got up from the mat and it suddenly hit me that I am a World Champion, that too India’s first. Toh bas mujhe kuch dhaakad si celebration karni thi,” she tells us, adding, “No one really expected me or a wrestler to do the Siuuu celebration and I think that’s why it became such a fun moment.”

The victory, however, was far from easy. Trailing 1-6 at the break in the final, Manisha drew on the mental strength she says she has learnt from watching top athletes across sports. “Final mein jab main down thi, tab kahin na kahin mere mind ne mujhe bola ki abhi nahi rukna and tu hi jeetegi kyunki tune aise hi din ke liye din raat mehnat kari hai. Gold mere itna paas tha, aise kaise jaane de deti.”

Back home in her village in Rohtak, Manisha is being celebrated by family, friends and neighbours. But amid the festivities, she misses her father, Suresh Bhanwala, who died in 2022. She had worn a T-shirt in his memory before the bout. She says, “My father was and will always be my angel, my rock.”