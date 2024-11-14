Happy Children's Day! Delhiites, head here today to bond, celebrate with kids

Wondering how to make the most of the Children's Day (November 14) fervour? Here's a low down of fun-filled activities you must not miss in the NCR on this day, and over the weekend. International Clown Festival is back to Delhi, and a perfect place where you can give your little ones a memorable experience this Children's Day!(Photo: Instagram)

International Clown Festival

Let Flubber the clown take you and your little ones on a fantastical journey filled with laughter and riot. “The show is interactive. The clowns will meet and greet the kids during the pre-show in the auditorium itself and we are hopeful that the audience will feel engaged through the song, dance performances, and funny antics,” says Martin Flubber D’Souza, curator and producer of the event.

Where: Indoor Auditorium, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road

When: November 15 to 17

Timing: 11am, 3pm and 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

The Great Indian Kids Festival 2024

Dance performances, ventriloquist acts, magic shows and puppetry for children will make this event a must visit as more than 100 preschools and 200 mom influencers are expected to attend. “Women empowerment is a notable aspect of this festival and there will be Mompreneurs exhibiting some exciting products. We aim to provide a platform where dreams take flight, talents are celebrated, and connections are built,” shares Shiven Varma, one of the organisers from Schoolyatra.

Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Grand Trunk Road, near Raj Ghat

When: November 17

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Indraprastha (Blue Line)

Book Distribution

“We aim at upskilling the underprivileged youth through various initiatives. Through this book distribution, we aim to promote education among them,” shares Nidhi Goel from Kaushal Up Foundation, which is organising the drive. “We want to promote both English literature and Hindi Sahitya, which is why apart from distributing course books we will also distribute novel and stationery. We will have around 250 books and 60 to 70 kids from all sections of society participating,” she adds.

Where: MCD Primary School, LU Block, Pitampura

When: November 14 Timing: 8.30am to 9.15am

Nearest Metro Station: Pitampura (Red Line)

Live guitar playing will add some notes of joy in the celebrations of you and your child.

Music Workshop

Tingle the musical notes of you and your little munchkin at an experiential music workshop. “We will conduct a guitar workshop for children and parents as a special program for Children’s Day. Here we will also sing the parents’ or grandparents’ favourite songs. Live guitar playing will be accompanied with instruments and props like bells, scarves, maracas and other instruments. This way, the children will get to experience percussion beats and rhythm and could also sing and dance to them,” says Sonam Upadhyaya, from Mozartsy.

Where : Mozartsy, A-2/46 Safdarjung Enclave

When: November 16 and 17

Timing: 10.30am and 12.15pm

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

Baal Mela

Here’s a way to get an itinerary that is chock-a-block with fun activities like essay writing contest, balloon popping contest, storytelling, and do-it-yourself (DIY) projects. “In this festival, most of the activities will be monitored and taught by volunteers aged between 8 to 18 years,” informs Nishat Hashmi, from Blessings NGO, adding, “The funds raised through this mela will be used to support the underprivileged living in the slums, including provisioning of their school fees and basic meals.”

Where: Benchmark School, F3 Abul Fazal Enclave, Okhla

When: November 17

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Vihar (Magenta Line)

Fun & Wonder Journey

Explore the starry skies and see the wonder of the universe at the storytelling sessions. “This is an evening event for the child in all of us. We will organise non-competitive and non-judgemental games, which allow the families to connect together. It will be followed by storytelling sessions and a glimpse at the moon with a professional telescope,” shares Neha Jain from Wonder Explorers.

When: November 14 and 15

Where: Farmus Farms, Sector-67, Gurugram

Nearest Metro Station: Millenium City Centre (Yellow Line)

Baby’s Day Out

Laughter, intrigue and entertainment await those who classic movies. For this special day, it’s Baby’s Day Out (1994) that will be screened. Oven an evening filled with giggles, mischief, and some delightful escapades, this family comedy flick narrates how three kidnappers, kidnap and lose the baby, and then both the cops as well as the kidnappers go on looking for the baby!

Where: SCC SkyCinema, Max House, Okhla Phase III

When: November 16

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

