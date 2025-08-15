Independence Day special: These Indian restaurants across Delhi NCR are serving up some delicious discounts

It’s Independence Day! Independence Day restaurant reccos across Delhi NCR(Photo: Hogr)

And celebrating this day of glory always comes with several sides of finger-licking desi meals. These hotspots across Delhi NCR are not just serving up foodgasms but also delectable discounts.

So let’s get on planning your evening.

Amaltas - Indian Tapas & Bar

Where: GK 2

Cuisine: North Indian, Modern Indian

Price for two: ₹2,000

Menu munchies: Kalimpong chilli cheese donoughts, old Delhi chicken wings, broccoli makhani, mutton pepper roast, kulcha x rabri

Offers for grabs: Flat 15% off all day, flat 20% off on pre-booking (limited slots)

Makhna Deli

Where: Kailash Colony

Cuisine: North Indian, Modern Indian

Price for two: ₹1,500

Menu munchies: Spiced avocado papri chaat, Makhna cheesy hara kebab, tandoori lamb chops, Gujarati kadhi khichdi, Kolkata railway mutton curry and rice, fish curry Lawrence Road, keema pulao, truffle butter naan, milk cake khurchan

Offers for grabs: Flat 10% off all day, flat 30% off on pre-booking (limited slots)

Odella

Where: Green Park

Cuisine: Asian, Mediterranean

Price for two: ₹2,600

Menu munchies: Gucchi galouti, nakhre murgh, chicken keema bao, dal makhani with chur chur paneer naan, nihari, koni biryani

Offers for grabs: Flat 10% off all day, flat 15% off on pre-booking (limited slots)

The Clay Oven

Where: Green Park

Cuisine: North Indian, Mughlai

Price for two: ₹2,000

Menu munchies: Paneer kundan kalian, makki khumbh masala, kurkuri bhindi, rarra chicken, rarra mutton, railway mutton curry

Offers for grabs: Flat 10% off all day, flat 15% off on pre-booking (limited slots)

Fio Cookhouse and Bar

Where: Nehru Place

Cuisine: Modern Indian, European

Price for two: ₹3,400

Menu munchies: Broccoli badami, jackfruit galouti, sali boti roll, tandoori prawns aam achari, makka burrata palak, grand trunk mutton curry, nalli boti biryani, chowringhee aloo, teekhi kathal biryani

Offers for grabs: Flat 10% off all day, flat 15% off on pre-booking (limited slots)

Litchi Bistro

Where: Malviya Nagar

Cuisine: Modern Indian

Price for two: ₹2,600

Menu munchies: Eggs keema pao, chicken curry empanada, coconut and kaffir lime fish tikka, chicken chelo, tamarind and bhoot jholokia jackfruit tikka, Alleppy fish curry, goat mirchi korma

Offers for grabs: Flat 15% off all day, flat 20% off on pre-booking (limited slots)

Caeli

Where: Kailash Colony

Cuisine: Modern Indian, Mediterranean

Price for two: ₹2,500

Menu munchies: Chicken tikka quesadillas, mutton adana kebab, chicken koobideh kebab, pindi chole hummus, sarson fish tikka, burrata cheese saag, Amritsari mutton curry

Offers for grabs: Flat 10% off all day, flat 20% off on pre-booking (limited slots)

So which of these will be your haunt for the evening?

Here’s wishing you a very Happy Independence Day!