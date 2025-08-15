Independence Day special: These Indian restaurants across Delhi NCR are serving up some delicious discounts
Celebrate Independence Day with some lip-smacking desi dishes and even more delicious discounts
It’s Independence Day!
And celebrating this day of glory always comes with several sides of finger-licking desi meals. These hotspots across Delhi NCR are not just serving up foodgasms but also delectable discounts.
So let’s get on planning your evening.
Amaltas - Indian Tapas & Bar
Where: GK 2
Cuisine: North Indian, Modern Indian
Price for two: ₹2,000
Menu munchies: Kalimpong chilli cheese donoughts, old Delhi chicken wings, broccoli makhani, mutton pepper roast, kulcha x rabri
Offers for grabs: Flat 15% off all day, flat 20% off on pre-booking (limited slots)
Makhna Deli
Where: Kailash Colony
Cuisine: North Indian, Modern Indian
Price for two: ₹1,500
Menu munchies: Spiced avocado papri chaat, Makhna cheesy hara kebab, tandoori lamb chops, Gujarati kadhi khichdi, Kolkata railway mutton curry and rice, fish curry Lawrence Road, keema pulao, truffle butter naan, milk cake khurchan
Offers for grabs: Flat 10% off all day, flat 30% off on pre-booking (limited slots)
Odella
Where: Green Park
Cuisine: Asian, Mediterranean
Price for two: ₹2,600
Menu munchies: Gucchi galouti, nakhre murgh, chicken keema bao, dal makhani with chur chur paneer naan, nihari, koni biryani
Offers for grabs: Flat 10% off all day, flat 15% off on pre-booking (limited slots)
The Clay Oven
Where: Green Park
Cuisine: North Indian, Mughlai
Price for two: ₹2,000
Menu munchies: Paneer kundan kalian, makki khumbh masala, kurkuri bhindi, rarra chicken, rarra mutton, railway mutton curry
Offers for grabs: Flat 10% off all day, flat 15% off on pre-booking (limited slots)
Fio Cookhouse and Bar
Where: Nehru Place
Cuisine: Modern Indian, European
Price for two: ₹3,400
Menu munchies: Broccoli badami, jackfruit galouti, sali boti roll, tandoori prawns aam achari, makka burrata palak, grand trunk mutton curry, nalli boti biryani, chowringhee aloo, teekhi kathal biryani
Offers for grabs: Flat 10% off all day, flat 15% off on pre-booking (limited slots)
Litchi Bistro
Where: Malviya Nagar
Cuisine: Modern Indian
Price for two: ₹2,600
Menu munchies: Eggs keema pao, chicken curry empanada, coconut and kaffir lime fish tikka, chicken chelo, tamarind and bhoot jholokia jackfruit tikka, Alleppy fish curry, goat mirchi korma
Offers for grabs: Flat 15% off all day, flat 20% off on pre-booking (limited slots)
Caeli
Where: Kailash Colony
Cuisine: Modern Indian, Mediterranean
Price for two: ₹2,500
Menu munchies: Chicken tikka quesadillas, mutton adana kebab, chicken koobideh kebab, pindi chole hummus, sarson fish tikka, burrata cheese saag, Amritsari mutton curry
Offers for grabs: Flat 10% off all day, flat 20% off on pre-booking (limited slots)
So which of these will be your haunt for the evening?
Here’s wishing you a very Happy Independence Day!