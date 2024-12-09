HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 December 2024
Dec 09, 2024 07:03 PM IST
The day of Dec 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Inner Wilderness
Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 10 to 14
Timing: Noon to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Classic Music Concert ft Kim Min Jung
Where: Auditorium, Korean Cultural Centre India, 25-A, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar-IV
When: December 10 & 11
Timing: Noon
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Samasrava | Odissi Recital ft Vinod Kevin Bachan
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Azure Quartet Live
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket
When: December 10
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: National Silk Expo
Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram
When: December 9 & 10
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)