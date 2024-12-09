Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 December 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 09, 2024 07:03 PM IST

The day of Dec 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Inner Wilderness

Catch It Live on 10 December 2024
Catch It Live on 10 December 2024

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 10 to 14

Timing: Noon to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Classic Music Concert ft Kim Min Jung

Where: Auditorium, Korean Cultural Centre India, 25-A, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar-IV

When: December 10 & 11

Timing: Noon

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Samasrava | Odissi Recital ft Vinod Kevin Bachan

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Azure Quartet Live

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

When: December 10

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: National Silk Expo

Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: December 9 & 10

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
