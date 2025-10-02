Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 October 2025

    Thursday, October 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Oct 2, 2025 8:10 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Before you head out to celebrate Dussehra (festival of Vijayadashami) or mark Gandhi Jayanti (Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary/ International Day of Non-Violence; October 2), want to know what's open and what's not? Here's all that you must read and update your itinerary to experience the vibrant art-culture scene of Delhi-NCR, today:

    Gram it: Spot the effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Khumbhkaran at the Luv Kush Ramlila in Old Delhi's Red Fort grounds today. (Photo: ANI)
    Gram it: Spot the effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Khumbhkaran at the Luv Kush Ramlila in Old Delhi's Red Fort grounds today. (Photo: ANI)

    #TuneIn

    What: Disco Dandiya Dance Night

    Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

    When: October 2

    Timings: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #Staged

    What: Ambedkar Aur Gandhi (Directed by Arvind Gaur)

    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

    When: October 2

    Timings: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Unfolding Sanskriti – Artworks by Abhipsa Pradhan

    Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: October 1 to 8

    Time: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Rajat Chauhan Live – A Standup Comedy Show

    Where: IndiOwl – Platform 13, 261, Second Floor, Plot No 8, Westend Marg, Said-ul-Ajaib

    When: October 2

    Time: 5pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Vijay Utsav

    Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida

    When: September 21 to October 4

    Time: Noon to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

