HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 October 2025

Before you head out to celebrate Dussehra (festival of Vijayadashami) or mark Gandhi Jayanti (Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary/ International Day of Non-Violence; October 2), want to know what's open and what's not? Here's all that you must read and update your itinerary to experience the vibrant art-culture scene of Delhi-NCR, today:
#TuneIn
What: Disco Dandiya Dance Night
Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle
When: October 2
Timings: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: Ambedkar Aur Gandhi (Directed by Arvind Gaur)
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: October 2
Timings: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Unfolding Sanskriti – Artworks by Abhipsa Pradhan
Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: October 1 to 8
Time: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Rajat Chauhan Live – A Standup Comedy Show
Where: IndiOwl – Platform 13, 261, Second Floor, Plot No 8, Westend Marg, Said-ul-Ajaib
When: October 2
Time: 5pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Vijay Utsav
Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida
When: September 21 to October 4
Time: Noon to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)