HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 October 2025

Before you head out to celebrate Dussehra (festival of Vijayadashami) or mark Gandhi Jayanti (Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary/ International Day of Non-Violence; October 2), want to know what's open and what's not? Here's all that you must read and update your itinerary to experience the vibrant art-culture scene of Delhi-NCR, today:

Gram it: Spot the effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Khumbhkaran at the Luv Kush Ramlila in Old Delhi's Red Fort grounds today. (Photo: ANI)