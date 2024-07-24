HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 July 2024

#StepUpWhat: Kuchipudi Duet ft Vidhya S & Rashmi R ChowalloorWhere: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: July 25Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #TuneInWhat: IIC Double Bill: Music Recitals | Hindustani Vocal Recital ft Kaustuv Kanti GanguliWhere: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: July 25Timing: 6.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #CineCallWhat: Love According to DalvaWhere: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, Lodi EstateWhen: July 25Timing: 6.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Rajat Chauhan LiveWhere: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, GurugramWhen: July 25Timing: 8pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro) #FleaSpreeWhat: Yellow Blossom Monsoon EditWhere: The Ashok, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, ChanakyapuriWhen: July 25Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction