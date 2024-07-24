HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 July 2024

#StepUp What: Kuchipudi Duet ft Vidhya S & Rashmi R Chowalloor Catch It Live on 25 July 2024

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: IIC Double Bill: Music Recitals | Hindustani Vocal Recital ft Kaustuv Kanti Ganguli

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 25

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Love According to Dalva

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, Lodi Estate

When: July 25

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Rajat Chauhan Live

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: July 25

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Yellow Blossom Monsoon Edit

Where: The Ashok, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: July 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

