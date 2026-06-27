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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Saturday, June 27 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jun 27, 2026 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Tripura Pineapple Festival

    Gram it: A stunning view of the Humayun's Tomb under a bright blue sky in Delhi will definitely make you step out of your homes and explore Delhi over the weekend. This historical sight is the perfect spot to begin your city tour. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ /HT)
    Gram it: A stunning view of the Humayun's Tomb under a bright blue sky in Delhi will definitely make you step out of your homes and explore Delhi over the weekend. This historical sight is the perfect spot to begin your city tour. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ /HT)

    Where: Major Dhyan Chand Sports Complex, India Gate Circle

    When: June 27

    Timing: 11am to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #Staged

    What: Belly Of The Beast (Writers: Kalki Koechlin & Sheena Khalid & Director: Sheena Khalid)

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: June 27

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #Staged

    What: Bound (Director: Feisal Alkazi)

    Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

    When: June 27

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: MG Road (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Shaam - E - Mehfil Ft. Venkatraman Ramachandran – Ghazal Night

    Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: June 27

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Sculptor Sculpture – The Musical Journey (Director: Vikas Garg)

    Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

    When: June 27

    Timing: 6pm & 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Pottery Hug - Couple Workshop

    Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village

    When: June 27

    Timing: 2.30pm & 5.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Appurv Gupta Live

    Where: The Central Club of Comedy, Sector 5, Dwarka

    When: June 27

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 12 (Blue Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 27 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 27 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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