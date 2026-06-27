HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Tripura Pineapple Festival
Where: Major Dhyan Chand Sports Complex, India Gate Circle
When: June 27
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: Belly Of The Beast (Writers: Kalki Koechlin & Sheena Khalid & Director: Sheena Khalid)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: June 27
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Bound (Director: Feisal Alkazi)
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: June 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: MG Road (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Shaam - E - Mehfil Ft. Venkatraman Ramachandran – Ghazal Night
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Sculptor Sculpture – The Musical Journey (Director: Vikas Garg)
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg
When: June 27
Timing: 6pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Pottery Hug - Couple Workshop
Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village
When: June 27
Timing: 2.30pm & 5.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Appurv Gupta Live
Where: The Central Club of Comedy, Sector 5, Dwarka
When: June 27
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 12 (Blue Line)
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