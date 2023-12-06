close_game
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 6

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 06, 2023 03:48 AM IST

The day of December 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It might be cold, but you can still warm up since there are some amazing cultural events happening in the city, today! Here's what you mustn't miss:

Catch It Live on December 6
Catch It Live on December 6

#CineCall

This 2022 Austrian film is based on ice hockey and unravels the interpersonal relationships between players of a women's team.
What: European Union Film Festival | Breaking The Ice

Where: Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, KG Marg

When: December 6

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Harsh Gujral will leave you in splits with his typical rough demeanour.
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai Ft. Harsh Gujral

Where: Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra Auditorium, Block B, Sector 6, Noida

When: December 6

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 15 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

This exhibition is from the Agnibarna-Madhumadhabi Bhaduri collection, and showcases more than 50 toys and dolls from different states and UTs of India.
What: Putul – Traditional Toys and Dolls of India

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Road

When: December 5 to 12

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Members of Swarism Band are all set to take their listeners by storm during their performance tonight. (Photo: Facebook)
What: Swarism Band Performing Live

Where: Akra, 32, 3rd & 4th Floor, Link Road, Lajpat Nagar III

When: December 6

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#LitTalk

Author Amitava Kumar will be discussing his recent release, titled The Yellow Book.
What: The Yellow Book – A Traveller's Diary

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 6

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

