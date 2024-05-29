HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 29

#Staged What: Summer Theatre Festival 2024 | Khoob Ladi Mardani – Subhadra ki Jubani Catch It Live on May 29

Where: National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road

When: May 29 & 30

Timing: 3.30pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Hues of Harmony

Where: Art Life Gallery, C-97, Sector 44, Noida

When: May 25 to June 8

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden Noida (Blue Line)

#StepUp

What: Bharatanatyam Recital ft Vinay Tiwari

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Turup

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

When: May 29

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Brand New Show ft Aakash Gupta

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: May 29

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Aheli Luxury Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Crowne Plaza New Delhi, Sector 10, Rohini

When: May 29

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)

