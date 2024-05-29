HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 29
The day of May 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#Staged
What: Summer Theatre Festival 2024 | Khoob Ladi Mardani – Subhadra ki Jubani
Where: National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road
When: May 29 & 30
Timing: 3.30pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Hues of Harmony
Where: Art Life Gallery, C-97, Sector 44, Noida
When: May 25 to June 8
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden Noida (Blue Line)
#StepUp
What: Bharatanatyam Recital ft Vinay Tiwari
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 29
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Turup
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate
When: May 29
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Brand New Show ft Aakash Gupta
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: May 29
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Aheli Luxury Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Crowne Plaza New Delhi, Sector 10, Rohini
When: May 29
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)