HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 6

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 06, 2023 01:24 AM IST

The day of September 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Feeling those midweek blues? We tell you how to stay happening even in the middle of the week! Check it out here:

#TuneIn

What: Hanky Panky Night ft DJ Karan

Where: Imperfecto, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida

When: September 6

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

Entry: Free

#ArtAttack

What: Krishnavali

Where: Sanskar Bharti Kala Sankul, 33, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg

When: September 3 to September 15

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Underconstruction - Trial Stand Up ft Nishant Suri

Where: Happy High, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: September 6

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Free: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

What: Mohiniyattam Recital ft Divya Warier

Where: C D Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 6

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

Wednesday, September 06, 2023
