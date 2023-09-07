HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 8
The day of September 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's Day 1 of the long weekend, courtesy the G20 Summit, and you must be wondering what to do! Don’t worry, everything isn't closed. Check out how you can have a fun day:
#TuneIn
What: Aankit Kholia Live
Where: Trippy Tequila, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida
When: September 8
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Spice Box and Other Voids
Where: Palette Art Gallery, 14 Golf Links
When: September 6 to October 12
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Please Interrupt ft Nishant Tanwar
Where: Laughter Nation, 9A, Second Floor, Hauz Khas Village
When: September 8
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Magenta & Yellow Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: Tara Sitara ft Eshan Hilal
Where: Khubani, Gate No 8, Andaz Hotel, Aerocity
When: September 8
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)
Entry: Free
