HT City Friday Jam Season 10: Musician Naalayak to nail it in Gurugram today
Pop-rock artiste Naalayak will perform for Delhi-NCR's music lovers in the second week of HT City Friday Jam. Read on to know more about the fest's season 10.
Published on: Sep 12, 2025 6:00 AM IST
By Karan Sethi
Week two is here, and it’s time to block your evening for HT City & DLF CyberHub Friday Jam, where the vibe is getting bigger, bolder and louder. After a smashing opening night, the spotlight is now on Chandigarh’s pop-rock maverick Sahil Samuel aka Naalayak.
All set to light up the amphitheatre at Gurugram’s CyberHub with a high-octane performance, he will belt out songs that don’t just play but stay. Known for his emotionally raw lyrics and anthemic soundscapes, Naalayak has built a loyal fanbase that swears by the sheer intensity of his music. With a voice that cracks and soars and a stage presence that blends witty banter with heartfelt emotion, the singer promises a show that will leave an impact beyond the final song.
Adding to the excitement, the musician will bring a special treat for Delhi-NCR fans. “I’m really excited to give the audience an exclusive preview of my upcoming album Marammat before its official release. This project is very close to me, and sharing it live first makes it even more special,” he says.
Naalayak’s setlist will feature a mix of all-time hits and a few surprises, including crowd favourites like Sunday and Haan Pyaar Hai. “I’ll also be performing fan favourites — and mine too — like Zakir and Bawra. For me, every show is about raw energy, connection, and a little madness, and I can’t wait to bring that spirit to the stage,” adds Naalayak.
HT City Friday Jam is presented by Cantabil, festival partner Monkey Shoulder, Merch, Music & Co, associate partners Zappfresh, Instax, Bingo Mad Angles and Bingo Tedhe Medhe, and health partner Paras Health.
Catch It Live
What: HT City Friday Jam Season 10
Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram
When: September 12
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur on the Yellow Line and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)