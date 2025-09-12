HT City Friday Jam Season 10: Musician Naalayak to nail it in Gurugram today

Week two is here, and it’s time to block your evening for HT City & DLF CyberHub Friday Jam, where the vibe is getting bigger, bolder and louder. After a smashing opening night, the spotlight is now on Chandigarh’s pop-rock maverick Sahil Samuel aka Naalayak. Sahil Samuel aka Naalayak is a Chandigarh-based pop-rock singer. (Photo: HTBS)

All set to light up the amphitheatre at Gurugram’s CyberHub with a high-octane performance, he will belt out songs that don’t just play but stay. Known for his emotionally raw lyrics and anthemic soundscapes, Naalayak has built a loyal fanbase that swears by the sheer intensity of his music. With a voice that cracks and soars and a stage presence that blends witty banter with heartfelt emotion, the singer promises a show that will leave an impact beyond the final song.

Adding to the excitement, the musician will bring a special treat for Delhi-NCR fans. “I’m really excited to give the audience an exclusive preview of my upcoming album Marammat before its official release. This project is very close to me, and sharing it live first makes it even more special,” he says.

Naalayak’s setlist will feature a mix of all-time hits and a few surprises, including crowd favourites like Sunday and Haan Pyaar Hai. “I’ll also be performing fan favourites — and mine too — like Zakir and Bawra. For me, every show is about raw energy, connection, and a little madness, and I can’t wait to bring that spirit to the stage,” adds Naalayak.

HT City Friday Jam is presented by Cantabil, festival partner Monkey Shoulder, Merch, Music & Co, associate partners Zappfresh, Instax, Bingo Mad Angles and Bingo Tedhe Medhe, and health partner Paras Health.

Catch It Live What: HT City Friday Jam Season 10

Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

When: September 12

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur on the Yellow Line and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)