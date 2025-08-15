Independence Day 2025: Harry Potter, Sidhu Moosewala kites set to soar high in Delhi-NCR this year

India’s 79th Independence Day is shaping up to be a grand celebration, with residents of the Capital immersing themselves in the festivities through vibrant kite flying. From washable kites to designs capturing the spirit of Bollywood, and even special electronic manjhas, Old Delhi markets are buzzing with a wide variety of kites to suit every enthusiast. Kite sellers at Lal Kuan in Old Delhi share what's trending this year as kite lovers make a beeline to indulge in their passion.

Harry Potter-themed kites are a hit among not just children but even adults.

Anas Ahmed, from Abdullah Kite Center in Lal Kuan, says, “Designs mein maximum Harry Potter kites ( ₹20 for four) bik rahi hain. Not just children, even adults are buying these and we’ve run out of stock.”

Mind it! Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Yash and Allu Arjun make for 500cr club of south stars in this one kite. Price: ₹20.

Varun, from Don Bhai Patang Wale in Lal Kuan, “We’ve sold approximately 30,000 Sidhu Moosewala-themed kites, in the last two-three days. Besides these, Bollywood and south stars wali plus Elvish Yadav ki photo wali kites are also in high demand.”

Don’t take this falcon kite lightly for it’s washable, tear resistant, and foldable. Price: ₹250

Electronic manjha is ruling the hearts of kite lovers this I-day.

Hasan,from Punjab Enterprises in Chawri Bazar, says, “Electronic manjha is the new item. Ek charkhi ₹700 ki hai, and it’s selling the most because it’s battery-operated, can be controlled with a button, and the manjha doesn’t break easily.”

Bollywood-themed kites with photos of Khans are an all-time fave among kite lovers. Price: ₹5

Meet kite lovers here:

Head to Old Delhi today evening to witness the charm of kite flying.

Patang, Parcham aur Parampara

“We won’t just remember aazadi, but relive it by weaving together moments of joy, pride and community to carry forward the legacy of India’s freedom,” says Abu Sufiyan from Tales of City.

Where: Jama Masjid, Old Delhi

When: August 15

Timing: 4pm to 7pm

Patangbazi in Old Delhi

“Neighbourhood freedom trails, craft sessions, poetry evenings and art will come together to connect city’s people with the spirit of independence,” says Sachn Bansal from Delhi Walks.

Where: Old Delhi

When: August 16 to 31

Timing: 5pm to 7pm

Story by Nikita Kalra and Lakshita Popli and Inputs by Karan Sethi

