India’s first Speed Skating World Champion Anandkumar Velkumar: Chased this dream for 15 years!

Every athlete aims for medals, but having one’s name etched in history books is a rarer feat. And this is what makes Anandkumar Velkumar’s gold medal at the ongoing Speed Skating World Championships 2025 (in China’s Beidaihe) so special. AnandKumar, 22, from Tamil Nadu also won a bronze medal at the sane championship alongside the gold.

On Monday, the 22-year-old became India’s first-ever speed skating world champion with a record time of 1:24.924. Just days prior, Anandkumar had created history by winning India’s first senior world championship medal: a bronze in the 500m sprint with a time of 43.072 seconds. “When I was on the podium with the gold medal around my neck, it felt like the hard work, passion and endless training had all paid off,” the skater tells us with elation. “This has been a dream that I’ve been chasing for the last 15 years, and I can’t put this feeling into words. I spoke to my mum soon after my win, and she was in tears. This is how special the moment was, not just for me, but for my family who stood by me,” he shares.

Every champion has a story of perseverance, and Anandkumar’s journey began in a park near his home in Tamil Nadu. “It was my sister’s (skater Subi Suvetha) love for the sport that ignited the passion in me,” the young sportsperson recalls, adding, “Growing up, I used to watch her learn skating and followed in her footsteps. She represented India before me, and that solidified my dream. It’s such a proud feeling for both of us to have worn the Indian colours!”

While India’s moments of sporting glory are many, speed skating is yet to enter mainstream conversations. But Anandkumar isn’t deterred. “Yes, we wish the country talked a lot more about our achievements, our sport. Speed skating is not an Olympic sport, so it doesn’t get the same recognition, but I represent my country for passion. The more we achieve, the love will come automatically,” he says.

But this historic gold isn’t the finish line; the youngster still has two more events to go at the tournament — a 15,000m road elimination and a 42km marathon. Ask what keeps him going, and he replies: “I’m not done yet; there’s a lot more to achieve. And I want to tell everyone: ups and downs are part of the journey, but never let your passion die.”