Instagram content creators Yuvraj Dua and Arun Singh at SGGSCC for fest, dance with DU students: WATCH viral video

What time of the year is it? Yes, Holi, spring, maybe even shaadi season! (If you're a Hollywood junkie like us, it's also awards season!) But for students of Delhi University (DU), it is the most important time of the year — FEST season! Yuvraj Dua and Arun Singh danced up a storm with DU students at SGGSCC's Commerce department fest (Screenshots: Instagram)

That's right, it's all about brushing the dust off your most suave 'fits and practicing those cheering voices because celebrities from all fields have a one-stop destination — college campus!

And at SGGSCC (Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce), the commerce department, Urja, brought out a storm. Instagram sensations Yuvraj Dua (Chatak Baby fame) and Arun Singh (aka The Ghungroo) came to talk shop at Comfluenca Achievers United ’25 on Monday, washing away the blues of beginning the week with comedy, dance, and oodles of drama.

DU says Chatak Baby

Right from his exuberant entry, Yuvraj Dua became an audience favourite as he danced, cheered, and jogged up to the stage in his typical Delhi-boy style! Soaking in on the masti, the students in attendance couldn't help but gush over his effortless charm.

Yuvraj Dua's entry at the SGGSCC fest(Screengrabs: Instagram)

Yuvraj, himself an alumnus of Delhi University's Hindu College, gushed about his journey from being a DU kid to now a social media influencer with millions of fans. With over 985K followers on Instagram, this viral sensation danced to many Punjabi numbers with students of the college, breaking into bhangra steps, Bollywood moves, and a loud chorus of his leitmotif, “Chatak, baby!”

Yuvraj Dua dances with students of SGGSCC (Screengrabs: Instagram)

Students jhoomo with The Jhumroo

The fun didn't end there, because Arun Singh aka TheJhumroo, had his own fair share of masti in store.

Not only does he share hysterical and relatable content on his Instagram Reels, Arun is also a journalist who juggles his serious career with his endearingly goofy online persona. Speaking about the balance, his session juxtaposed conversations of how he progresses with his podcast and how he indulges his tickle bone with his own carefree content.

Among much song, dance, and hullabaloo, the two stars posed with students for selfies after their sessions and reminiscing their own college days, as they blended inspiration with entertainment.

