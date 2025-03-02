Kamala Nehru College, DU fest: Students go Sau Tarah Ke crazy at Amit Mishra concert during Ullas '25
Singer Amit Mishra turns KNC's annual cultural fest, Ullas 2025 into a musical frenzy with chartbusters, crazy fan energy, and even a teacher dance-off!
Singer Amit Mishra set the stage on fire at Ullas 2025, the annual cultural fest of Kamala Nehru College (KNC), with a performance that had the crowd roaring on Friday evening. Nearly 5,000 students from women's colleges across Delhi University packed the venue, their music to create an electrifying energy that pulsed through the campus and spilled into Siri Fort. The frenzy for Amit- known for chartbusters such as Bulleya, Sau Tarah Ke and Galti Se Mistake - was so intense that students who couldn't get in lined up outside, eager for even a glimpse of the spectacle.
Bulleya All The Way
The moment Amit launched into Bulleya – from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) – the crowd went wild. Thunderous applause and enthusiastic singalongs turned the performance into a spine tingling spectacle! “There was no way Bulleya wouldn't get this kind of reception! My friends and I have been waiting for it, and when he finally sang it, the excitement was unreal,” says Amita Kumari, a first-year student from Gargi College. Riding the wave of euphoria, Amit amped up the energy even further with the popular number, Sau Tarah Ke (Dishoom, 2016).
Dance with Star – Faculty Joins In The Fun
One of the evening's most unforgettable moments came when Amit jumped off the stage and brought the faculty into the fun mode. With his signature energy, he taught them the hook step to Manma Emotion Jaage (Dilwale, 2015), sparking laughter and cheers in equal measures as the teachers sportingly joined in. The students thus erupted in applause, revelling in the rare sight of their professors letting loose. “Amit wasn't just a singer tonight- he was a true entertainer. His energy was contagious, and watching our teachers dance with him made the night even more special,” said Anubha Arya, a final-year journalism student at KNC.
The Principal Soaks In The Magic
As the night unfolded, KNC's principal, Prof Pavitra Bhardwaj, watched in admiration, soaking in the electric atmosphere. When Amit tossed T-shirts and wristbands into the crowd — setting off another wave of cheers — she joined in the applause, fully embracing the energy of the evening.