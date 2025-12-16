Kavita Seth cancels Mood Indigo show due to Delhi pollution, high AQI: ‘I experienced suffocation and choking’

As Delhi once again slips into hazardous air quality levels, singer Kavita Seth has spoken out against the capital’s recurring pollution crisis. The Sufi-Ghazal artiste and music director, who was set to perform live at IIT Bombay's Mood Indigo festival today on December 16, has decided to cancel her show after being severely affected by Delhi’s high air quality index (AQI), which has been reaching ‘Severe’ and ‘Hazardous’ levels in the past few weeks. Her Instagram post, shared days after her show in Delhi, has struck a nerve online.

A few hours before her performance at the 2025 Mood Indigo festival, Kavita Seth cancelled her performance via social media. Her post read, “Hello everyone, Unfortunately, I won't be able to perform at Mood Indigo today, 16th December. This decision has been truly difficult, but prioritizing my health is essential. The moment I landed in Delhi for my performance, I experienced severe discomfort, including suffocation and choking. The pollution levels are extremely concerning, and I genuinely hope effective steps are taken to address this for the safety and well-being of everyone. Thank you for your understanding. I look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

Soon after the post was shared, many netizens reacted in the comment section below. One fan shared, “Take care. Until situation improves no shows in delhi,” whereas another comment read, “Good decision ... pls go back home immediately.” Delhi’s air quality has remained in the very poor to severe category in recent days, prompting the implementation of emergency measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). These include restrictions on construction activity, curbs on vehicular movement, and advisories for schools to limit outdoor exposure. Despite these interventions, residents continue to report health issues ranging from eye irritation to breathing difficulties.

The other artists set to perform today on day 1 of the festival include Seedhe Maut, Chaar Diwaari, Bombay Bandook, Ayaz Khan Kalavant, Fragments of Decay, Roots Zombie and Alchemy.