Meet Jamia's PhD scholar who cracked three state PSC exams back to back!

If the resounding success of 12th Fail (2023) is anything to go by, stories of grit, resilience and hope touch hearts and resonate with people like no other. One such story is of Hemant, a PhD scholar at Jamia Millia Islamia. While writing his thesis in waste management, the 26-year-old has already cracked the state civil services examinations three times in two years! Hemant, a PhD scholar at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, is presently writing a thesis in waste management.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

“I attempted the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar Public Service Commission (PSC) in 2022, and landed a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Election Officer (EO) role, respectively,” shares the scholar, who is from Buxar, Bihar, adding, “But, I felt like I could contribute more to society as a non-uniformed officer by continuing my academic career. So, I applied again and this time, I cleared the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) with rank 8. When my posting order comes, I’ll join the training to become Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).”

The young gun first attempted the UPSC exam in 2020 and then again in 2021. “I failed two attempts, so I decided to take a gap year and examine where I was going wrong in my prep. Then, I applied for the state exams and cracked them,” says Hemant, who graduated in BSc (Hons) Geography from Jamia Millia Islamia in 2018, before completing his MA in the same subject from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 2020.

Grateful for the support of his parents and maternal aunt, with whom he presently lives in Kaushambi (Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh), he adds, “It’s also the atmosphere at Jamia that facilitated my preparation… Relying on coaching centres is not necessary as long as one prepares diligently and works on each section.”

Hemant feels that those preparing should only keep one thing in mind: “Anyone wanting to join the civil services should always remain grounded, and that’s how we can bring about a change.”

