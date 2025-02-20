Miranda House, DU principal on Ziddi Girls web show row: I feel betrayed by makers

The trailer of an upcoming web show Ziddi Girls has met with much controversy. Shot in Delhi University's Miranda House, the series depicts a fictional elite educational institute in Delhi called Matilda House, frequently referred to as MH. Miranda House principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda (left), has expressed her disapproval over the stereotypical portrayal of students in the trailer of the upcoming web show Ziddi Girls (right) that was shot at the college. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT and Instagram)

Addressing the trailer, Miranda House principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda, says she feels "betrayed" by the makers for "misrepresenting" the institution, especially since director Shonali Bose is a former student. Following the trailer's release, several current students also raised their voice against the "regressive" depiction of their college.

Bijayalaxmi tells us, “I feel betrayed... I have always admired Shonali's strong filmography. [So] when she came up to us with her project, I was under the impression, that it would be another inspiring project. After all, she is our own student, why would she ever want to portray Miranda in bad light? She is a reputed alumna, thus this breaks my heart even more.”

Several cast members, including actor-filmmaker Nandita Das are Miranda alumnae, a fact that has further fanned the flames.

"I have been a part of this college for 30 years and what is shown in the trailer in no way relates to our students. We have written to the filmmaker and demanded that they take down the objectionable trailer and the short form reference to MH on an urgent basis," Bijayalaxmi informs, adding, "But, I would like to assure Mirandians, that we are standing with them and will do everything in our capacity to ensure that in no way is the prestige of our college diminished."

Bijayalaxmi informs that the makers of the show have stopped responding to her after their initial reply. When we reached out to Bose, to address to the sentiment, she replied in a message: “Watch the show, no betrayal!”

