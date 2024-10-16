Menu Explore
The New Wave Art Initiative: An evening celebrating resilience

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 16, 2024 01:23 PM IST

The exhibition showcased artworks by 50 emerging artists, many of whom are members of India’s defence services

Art aficionados gathered in the Capital recently for an exhibition titled The New Wave Art Initiative, an extraordinary art exhibition by VEVA ART.

Kailash Gahlot and Asha Bhadauria
Kailash Gahlot and Asha Bhadauria

Malavika Gaur
Malavika Gaur

The exhibition showcased artworks by 50 emerging artists, many of whom are members of India’s defence services. The displayed works offered a unique narrative of creativity, resilience and expression that transcends the uniform.

Jehan Kothari and Sudip Roy
Jehan Kothari and Sudip Roy

The opening day was inaugurated by Kailash Gahlot, Transport and Environment minister of Delhi.

