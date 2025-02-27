Woman films sadhus at a pizza shop in Prayagraj after Maha Kumbh, trolled for recording them; WATCH the viral video

The vibrant aura of the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh witnessed a staggering number of over 65 crore devotees in the city! People from across all walks of life flocked to the holy site to further their spiritual journey and witness this once-in-a-lifetime confluence of faith and devotion. A video showing sadhus at a pizza outlet in Prayagraj after Maha Kumbh Mela is going viral (Screenshot: Instagram)

Naturally, sadhus and ascetics were a common sight, with several being found not only in the streets but also in several eateries across the city.

One woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, stumbled upon a small group of sadhus soon after the Maha Kumbh Mela came to an end. The trio of sadhus were at a Domino's outlet in Prayagraj, looking at the LED menus and trying to decide their meal.

The woman then proceeded to record them with her running commentary in a bemused tone, and also interacted with the sadhus, earning social media users' ire.

'Baba log pizza kha rahe hain'

The video, posted on Instagram has over 830K views and shows the trio trying to decide their order. Watch it here:

As the video starts, the woman can be heard saying, “Saare sadhu, mahatma, baba log decide kar rahe hain ki kaunsa pizza khaana hai! (laughs) (All monks, holy souls, and ascetics are deciding on which pizza to eat!)”

She then turns to one of them and asks, “Kya decide hua, babaji? Kaunsa khana hai? (What have you decided, babaji? Which pizza are you eating?)”

The monk responds to her saying, “Dekh lete hain kaunsa khana hai (We're trying to decide).” She followed up, asking, “Abhi kaunsa khaya tha? (Which one did you eat just now?)” To which, he reacted, “ ₹150 wala (The ₹150 one.)”

She then says, “Toh ab ₹250 wala kha lo. (Now eat the ₹250 one.)” The monk responds, “Khila do, beta. (Get it for us, child.)” only for the woman to say, “Arrey humare paas hote toh hum aapse bol rahe hote? (If we had the money, would we have been talking to you?)”

The monks can then be seen turning away from her and talking amongst themselves before presumably placing an order, even as the woman exclaims, “Bhai, bahut hi, God!”

Aapko kya, says social media

The Instagram Reel has over 830K views, 22.1K likes, and over 1,150 comments, with most social media users criticising the woman for making the video. The resounding sentiment being, “Let them eat in peace.... leave them!”

A social media user commented, “Why you are behaving so cheap. If you can feed them else let them do whatever they are doing.” Another wrote, “Khilana nahi tha to bekar ki baat krne ki kya jrurat thi aapko he punya he milta inhe khilane se.”

Others felt that she was only milking the moment for her five minutes of internet fame. “To apko kya ....har chiz social media par views k liye hi hai kya,” wrote one, as another remarked, “Bus video bana lo”.

An Instagram user also wrote, “Are khila do Dil bada hona chahie!”

Others couldn't understand the fascination with spotting monks in a common place like an eatery. “Vo insan nhi h kya vo pizza nhi khaa sakte kya ???” one questioned, and another wrote, “Problem kya hai ismei ab mtlb baba h to khana bhi dekh ke khana padega kya”. One also lamented, “Ab ye log baba ko pizza bhi thik se khane nhi dete!”

Would you have recorded the babas while they were trying to have a meal?