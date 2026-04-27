Artisanal butter is the new luxury: Why we’re obsessed with flavoured spreads

Forget the plain, yellow cubes of the past. If you’ve dined out recently, you might have noticed that the bread service has undergone a change. This trend isn’t just for fancy restaurants; local, homegrown brands are now bringing these gourmet butters straight to your home kitchen, too (Photo: Adobe Stock)

From truffle-infused to sweet flavours, restaurants across India are turning the humble butter into an art piece.

This trend isn’t just for fancy restaurants; local, homegrown brands are now bringing these gourmet butters straight to your home kitchen, too.

The chef’s canvas For Abhishek Gupta, executive chef at The Leela Ambience Gurugram, butter is a storyteller. Having worked at global spots like NOMA and Disfrutar, Gupta views it as a “connecting element” that sets the tone for the entire meal.

His repertoire is vast, ranging from Tangerine Butter for Italian dinners to Chandan (Sandalwood) Butter for gastronomic feasts. He even uses Betel Leaf Butter to accompany poached fish and Panchphoron Butter for Indian sit-down dinners. “Butter is not just an accompaniment but a language of its own. It’s versatile, powerful, and transformative,” he adds.

At Louve in Khan Market, chef Balwant Kumar and founder Shikha Begwani believe that the focus is on “elevated, artisanal accompaniments.” They offer a Hot Honey Butter, a trendy sweet-and-spicy blend and a Truffle Butter that adds a luxurious depth to their signature breads.

A movement toward “comfort luxury” Gurmehar Sethi, founder of Tranzit in Khan Market, believes flavoured butter is becoming a “key flavour carrier.” In his kitchen, butter binds bold Asian flavours in a Stone Bowl or enhances the earthiness of an Ala Tartufo. “We believe this shift is part of a larger movement towards comfort-driven luxury, where familiar elements are reimagined with global influences,” says Sethi.

Even the classics are getting a seasonal twist. Chef Maxime Montay at Anvaya in Chhatarpur follows the French tradition of Beurre Maître d’Hôtel but keeps it fresh by rotating flavours like French Onion or Chilli & Lime. “We place it on top of freshly grilled chicken or fish to deepen the taste,” Montay explains.

The “better-for-you” fat As this trend grows, so does the focus on health-conscious indulgence. Many artisanal brands are now pivoting to A2 Gir Cow milk or cultured butter bases, which are generally easier on digestion. However, experts warn that “gourmet” doesn’t always mean “light.” Ingredients like miso, piri-piri, and fermented pastes can significantly increase sodium levels compared to classic table butter.

Storage and shelf life Flavoured versions have a ticking clock, if preparing at home. In case of dry spices, your butter will stay fresh for 3–4 weeks. However, if you use fresh infusions like green chutney, garlic, or fruit zest, it must be consumed within 5–7 days to avoid spoilage. For longer storage, these logs can be frozen for up to 3 months.

Influencers turn butter into a gourmet accessory Content creator Vidhi Doshi is bringing this trend to home kitchens. She recently shared a Reel teaching how to whip up butters like Green Chutney, Onion and Parmesan and Cranberry Chilli Orange. “I’m obsessed with butter. I wanted to experiment with something that elevates a simple toast-and-butter experience,” says Vidhi.

Chef Naman Gulati has launched a dedicated Instagram series titled Makhan Marke, where he experiments with desi-inspired flavours like Biryani Butter and Gunpowder Butter. International private chef and creator Nadia Aidi recently went viral with her more daring recipes, like Dirty Martini butter and a sweet-savoury Goat Cheese and Fig version.

What the numbers say India’s flavoured butter import market saw significant growth in 2024, with a surge of 57.32% in growth rate that year as per Euromonitor International, a provider of global strategic market research.

The report also highlighted that while traditional butter flavour is still dominant in India, flavours such as salted, garlic and herb, and chilli are gaining prominence.

Moreover, according to IMARC Group, a global management consulting and market research firm, the growing impact of high-end and artisanal butter brands with distinctive flavours and textures is actively redesigning consumer behaviour and driving India’s table butter market growth.

Where to shop for gourmet butters online? Ramano’s offers varieties like Pesto, Pomodoro, and Truffle. Their 190g jars start at ₹540.

Kaze Living Smoked Chipotle butter is priced at ₹263 for 150g.

The Food Art Factory offers Orange Honey, Vanilla, and Cinnamon Honey butters, at ₹450 for 150g.

Gourmelt experiments with playful combinations like Blueberry, Salted Caramel, and a unique Vanilla Espresso blend. You can try their Lemon Masala (approx ₹245).

Eleftheria Miso Black Garlic artisanal butter combines fermented black garlic with miso for ₹350 (100g).

The Altitude Store Piri Piri butter is available for ₹370 for a 200g tub.

Zessa offers a spicy, vegan Thecha flavoured butter for ₹250 per 100g.