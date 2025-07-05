Chef Deepti Jadhav says 'modernising South Indian food is about reimagining it, not changing its identity’

Chef Deepti Jadhav, Head Chef of Avartana, ITC Maratha Mumbai(Photo: HTBS)

South Indian food has evolved and modernised over the years, incorporating new flavours, ingredients, and cooking techniques while still retaining its traditional roots. “Modernising South Indian cuisine, for me, is not about changing its identity — it’s about reimagining how it’s experienced. I believe in taking the soul of traditional ingredients and reinterpret them using modern techniques, refined presentation, and a deeper understanding of core memories. The goal is to retain authenticity while elevating the overall dining experience,” says chef Deepti Jadhav, Head Chef of Avartana, ITC Maratha Mumbai.

Sharing how she incorporates traditional South Indian flavours even though she gives a modern take to her food, the chef adds, “The foundation of my food always begins with traditional ingredients — whether it’s the sharp earthiness of black Tellicherry pepper from Kerala, the umami of fermented raw rice batters from Tamil Nadu, or the delicate fragrance of curry leaves and coconut from coastal Andhra and Karnataka. Every dish I make starts with a deep respect for its roots. I might present a rasam as a consommé or serve a Talegaon potato sandwich instead of a classic vadai, but the soul of the ingredient remains South Indian. I also focus on balance — South Indian food is incredibly nuanced in its play of sour, spice, sweet, and bitterness. That complexity allows me to be creative without compromising on identity.”

Some of her go-to ingredients include Tellicherry pepper, chillies like Byadgi, Salem and Guntur, jaggery and tamarind palm cake, Coorg vinegar and Uthukuli butter. Speaking about the techniques she uses to innovate and modernise traditional South Indian food, she shares, “Traditional techniques like roasting of spices, hand pound cracked pepper and cumin for distilled tomato rasam, pulled sugar for fennel Panacotta form the essence of my cooking. Modern techniques like sous vide for cuttle fish and garlic, distillation for the liquid gold tomato rasam, dehydration of beetroot sheets for the Uthukuli chicken and morel dishes add a unique dimension to age-old South Indian ingredients.”