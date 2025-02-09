Chocolate Day2025: Celebrate with perfect chocolate-wine pairings for a date night

Wine and chocolate are a perfect duo that sets the mood for a romantic evening. The richness of chocolate teamed with the complexity of wine provides a sensory indulgence and enhances your date night experience. Whether it's dark, milk, or white chocolate each will have its best match, enhancing its flavour. Today on Chocolate Day for Valentine's week, here's your guide to selected pairings of wine and chocolate from expert chefs to make your celebration unforgettable: Wine and chocolate are a perfect duo that sets the mood for a romantic evening.

Vanilla white chocolate-Chardonnay

The velvety sweetness of vanilla white chocolate is rather luxurious. Pair its lingering finish with a well-oaked Chardonnay. As the wine’s subtle oakiness unfolds, it balances the sweetness of each bite. “This pairing is a classic — Chardonnay’s lush notes bring out the best in white chocolate’s buttery richness,” shares Nirata Kar, pastry chef, The Westin Mumbai Garden City.

Orange-infused Madagascar dark chocolate with Rosé

This bright pairing is all about balance and contrast. The citrus burst of orange and the earthy notes of Madagascar dark chocolate create a layered flavour. “Rosé’s light, fruity character complements the bold flavours of this infused dark chocolate, making it a playful yet refined pairing,” suggests Krishna Tiwari, executive chef, KYMA, BKC.

Dry fruit-coated dark chocolate with Madeira

When paired with Madeira, dark chocolate coated with roasted dry fruits is a decadent delight. “Madeira’s toasty flavours naturally highlight the richness of dry fruits and dark chocolate, offering layered textures and tastes,” shares Niriksha Reddy, sous chef, ITC Grand Central Mumbai.

Berries-based dark chocolate with Port Wine

Chocolate imbibed with berries paired with fortified port wine accentuates the chocolate’s bittersweet charm. “Port wine and dark chocolate with assorted berries are undoubtedly the most indulgent offerings that should be on every party menu,” says Dhruv Oberoi, executive chef of The Grammar Room, Olive Qutub.