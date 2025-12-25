It's Christmas day! And we have just the family (or solo) activity to gladden your heart, and your taste buds. This edible Christmas bark has a fruity twist you won't see coming (Photo: Food Network)

This festive chocolate bark is easy to make, requires no baking and looks far more impressive than the effort involved. The contrast of creamy white chocolate and bright, tart pomegranate makes it feel celebratory, while the Christmas tree shape turns a simple treat into a striking centre piece or thoughtful homemade gift.

Edible Christmas barks Ingredients: Pomegranate arils, melted white chocolate, melted dark chocolate, sprinkles (preferably green)

Method: Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Scatter pomegranate arils directly onto the paper, arranging them in the clear outline of a Christmas tree. Don’t worry about perfection, a slightly irregular shape adds charm and texture.

Melt white chocolate gently over a double boiler or in short bursts in the microwave, stirring until smooth and glossy. Pour the melted chocolate over the pomegranate arils, using a spatula or spoon to spread it just enough to encase the fruit and hold the tree shape together, while still letting some of the jewel-red arils show through.

Spoon a small amount of melted chocolate into a piping bag and pipe a simple tree trunk at the base. To make the bark more visually interesting, lightly tint portions of the remaining white chocolate with green food colouring and drizzle it over the tree in loose, natural strokes.

Decorate with green sprinkles for a festive finish, then layer in additional toppings to build colour and flavour. Crushed pistachios add crunch and a subtle nuttiness, while freeze-dried raspberries or strawberries echo the pomegranate’s tartness. A few edible gold or silver pearls can make the bark feel celebratory, and a pinch of flaky sea salt helps balance the sweetness.

Freeze until fully set, then carefully peel away from the parchment. Store chilled until ready to serve or snap into it immediately.