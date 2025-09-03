Get your snack on all-day with these guilt-free high protein samosas

This week has been a gloomy one for Delhi NCR with the capital fighting torrential downpour, the second the clock enters late afternoon territory. Now while snacking on pakodas may feel almost ritualistic, the guilt of it is bound to catch up over the weekend. This nifty little samosa trick then ensures that not only do you tend to your monsoon munch cravings, but also meet your protein goals — that too guilt free. Follow the recipe below. Guilt free high protein samosas for rainy evenings

High protein samosas

Ingredients: Boiled Kabuli chana - 1.5 cups, crumbled paneer - 1/4 cup, garlic - 1tsp, capsicum - 1/4 cup, onion - 1/4 cup, coriander - as per taste, salt to taste, red chilli powder - 1.5tsp, ajwain - 1tsp, jeera powder - 1.5tsp, coriander powder - 1.5tsp, pepper powder - 1.5tsp, lemon juice - 1tsp, roti - as many samosas as you'd like to make, maida and water paste for sealing

Method: Make sure you chana is boiled and your rotis are cold — day old rotis also work well with this recipe. In a big mixing bowl, add the boiled chana (making sure its cooled down), the paneer, garlic, onion, coriander and capsicum. Follow this up with the red chilli powder, ajwain, jeera powder, coriander powder, pepper powder and salt. Mash the chana is so that all the ingredients make a crumbly sort of paste. Now in goes the lemon juice to slightly moisten the filling up. Each roti will give you 2 samosas — simply cut them down the middle and make a cone with one half. Fill this in with the mashed chana and seal immediately using the maida and water paste. Don't skip this step as the samosas might end up opening in the middle of cooking, making a mess. Repeat this as many times as you can with the filling you have and lay them in a uniform line, brushing them with oil all over. This goes into the air fryer at 180C, for 10 to 12 minutes. Flip the samosas half way to ensure uniform crisping and browning.

Serve up hot with a thick, mint and curd dip and you're good to go.

(recipe from Chief Foodie Officer)

Monsoon munchies, sorted!