​Easter Sunday festivities | Chefs and bakers dish out egg-citing delights in Lucknow

It's Easter Sunday, and Lucknow is buzzing with delectable delights for everyone. Chefs and bakers of the city have curated a number of egg-licious delicacies to make Easter Sunday memorable for all celebrating. Easter decore in Lucknow(Photo: Deep Saxena/HT)

Easter brunch in Lucknow(Photo: Instagram/manheer_kors)

A day for baccha party

Buttercup Bungalow is hosting a special Easter activity where children can get hands-on preparing live Easter Eggs. Arti Vaid, the owner, shares their impressive spread, “We have 11 items which include Egg Cookies, Egg Packs, Chocolate Bunny Bread, Meringue Nests, Macarons, and Easter Hampers. What's truly wonderful is that it's not just our Christian patrons who enjoy these tantalising delights. Kids adore trying them and eagerly anticipate them each year. Food truly unites us in a big way.”

Chef Fiammetta Maggio preparing Italian delights

Let's connect

Roshan Mendonsa, the General Manager of Hyatt Regency, emphasises the unifying power of food. “It’s a great way to connect, and for this, we started a food festival on Friday with a special focus on Easter Sunday with Chef Fiammetta Maggio from Italy, which witnesses grand festivities. Besides our Easter regulars, she will be serving authentic home-style Italian delights for foodies.”

Celestial Manor, a recent addition to Lucknow's culinary scene, is embracing its first Easter serving the city. "This is our first occasion to serve the patrons during a festival, so we will surely bring the feel of an Easter Sunday brunch with tasteful decor, a lavish and delectable platter, along with festive sweet delights that are loved by kids and youngsters," says consultant chef Mahendra Khariya.

Dubai's viral Kunafa Pistachio is also being offered as Easter delight

Spreading light

While sweets take centre stage, other delights are also proving popular. Vikas Malik from Danbro By Mr Brown notes, “Our Easter Eggs are a favourite among kids, but our Hot Cross Buns are receiving bulk orders. We have two significant orders from families who will be distributing them.” Bakeries like Walnut, JJ Baking Co, and Hazelnut Factory are also offering a diverse range of Easter treats.

Hot Cross Buns

Gourmet twist

Beyond the traditional Easter Sunday decor and brunches, special menus are adding a gourmet touch to the celebrations. Novotel Lucknow's Easter Brunch features specialities like Lamb Leg, Gratin, and Roast Chicken in the main course, followed by delightful Carrot Cake and Hot Cross Buns for dessert.

Renaissance Lucknow’s executive chef, Mukesh Kumar, has curated an Egg-citing Easter Brunch"at their all-day dining restaurant, L-14, with a special focus on a children's menu. Their coffee shop also boasts a variety of festive items, including a Hoppy Basket, Easter Bunny, Hand Rolled Cookies, and Chocolate Nutty Rocks.

Even Hotel Taj Mahal's bakery shop has been beautifully adorned with a tempting array of Easter delights. They also have a Easter Brunch curated by Chef Sanjay Agarwal. “From classic roasts, fresh spring salads and seafood delights to live stations, decadent desserts and so much more,” adds the chef.

So, the question remains: where will you be heading to indulge in these Easter treats?