From ragi coconut pudding to ragi mudde: This winter, go back to your roots with 3 superfood recipes to keep you fit

The chilly winter season has always been about the simplest of joys — snuggling under a warm blanket, sipping on hot chai, and relishing homemade comfort food. But this season, why not make a small tweak to those cherished recipes? Think ragi. The superfood finger millet is nothing new to Indian kitchens; it’s what our grandmothers have sworn by for strength, stamina, and warmth during the colder months for generations. This powerhouse grain is loaded with calcium, iron, and fibre, making it a winter essential. From hearty breakfasts to delightful desserts, ragi blends seamlessly into our everyday meals. Today let’s revisit some nostalgic dishes, with a healthy ragi twist; rest assured that these recipes are simple, satisfying, and rooted in the warmth of hearty tradition. From ragi coconut pudding to ragi mudde

A sweet ragi coconut pudding

Who doesn’t love a sweet indulgent treat as you sit warm in your blankets? This vegan pudding is creamy and doubles as a health booster in the cold months.

Ragi coconut pudding

Ingredients: 250 g soaked ragi (soak for 3+ hours), 1.5 cups fresh coconut pieces, 2.5–3 cups water, 1 tbsp coconut oil (optional), ¾ cup organic jaggery, ½ tsp cardamom powder, and garnishes: roasted poppy seeds, coconut flakes, and chopped pistachios.

Recipe: Blend soaked ragi with coconut and water to make a smooth paste. Strain to extract coconut milk. Heat the milk, add jaggery, and stir until dissolved. Sprinkle cardamom powder and cook until thick. Pour into bowls, garnish, and chill.

Snack on ragi kara kozhukattai

A true delight of an evening snack, kara kozhukattai is a popular South Indian steamed snack; seasoned with curry leaves and asafoetida, these superfood ragi ones are the perfect nostalgic bite.

Ragi kara kozhukattai

Ingredients: ½ cup ragi flour, ¼ cup urad dal, ¼ cup grated coconut, 2 green chillies, salt to taste, and tempering: oil, mustard seeds, curry leaves, asafoetida.

Instructions: To prep, soak the urad dal for 2 hours. Then coarsely grind green chillies with the urad dal. The next step is to dry roast your ragi flour. Now in a kadhai, heat the oil and temper with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and asafoetida. Add 1 & ¼ cups of water and salt to taste then bring it to a boil. Add the ground urad dal-chillies mix along with some grated coconut. Bring to another boil.

Now stir in the ragi flour and cook, stirring briskly until the mixture thickens into a dough-like consistency. Remove from heat and cover, letting it cool to a handleable temperature. Grease your hands with oil, knead the dough until smooth, and shape it into equal-sized balls or oblongs. Arrange them on a greased idli plate or steamer and steam for 10 minutes. Let them cool a bit before serving with some tasty chutney or savoury toppings like a curd-garlic dip.

Piping hot sambhar with ragi mudde

This Karnataka classic is a winter must-have! Nutritious, filling, and perfect with curry or rasam, these delicious little balls of ragi are hailed as a superfood that will warm you from the inside out when paired with a smacking rasam!

Ingredients: 1 cup of ragi flour (finger millet flour), 1.5 to 2 cups of water (refer to notes), salt to taste, and 1 teaspoon of ghee or oil.

Instructions: Start by adding 1 cup of water to a saucepan. To it, add salt and a bit of ghee; bring this to a gentle boil on high heat, covering it with a lid. Meanwhile, mix 1 tbsp of ragi flour with the remaining half cup of water to make a lump-free slurry. Once the water in the saucepan starts to boil, pour in the ragi slurry and stir well. Let the mixture come to a rolling boil, then reduce the heat to medium and add the remaining 1 cup of ragi flour. Immediately cover it with a lid and let it cook for 4 to 5 minutes on medium-high heat.

After that, use a wooden stick or the round bottom of a wooden spatula to vigorously mix the content, breaking up any lumps. Continue mixing for about 3 to 5 minutes. Lower the heat, cover the pan again, and let it cook for another 2 to 3 minutes. If there are still lumps, mix again. Once done, take the pan off the stove and let the ragi mixture sit for 2 more minutes to finish cooking.

To check if the ragi mixture is properly cooked, dip your fingers in cold water and touch it, it should be non-sticky and form a lump that can be shaped into a small ball. Grease a plate with a teaspoon of ghee or oil, then transfer the cooked ragi mixture onto it. Divide it into 2 or 3 portions, depending on the size of the ragi mudde you want to make. Roll them into balls by dipping your palms in cold water. Your ragi mudde is now ready to serve with curry, sambar, or rasam.

Why ragi?

It’s not just about health; it’s about reconnecting with our roots with food we grew up with. This winter, let's embrace the wisdom of our roots and let ragi be your go-to comfort food. Which recipe will you try first?