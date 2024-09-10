Ganesh Utsav 2024: Offer these halwa varieties as bhog to Bappa

Moong dal halwa Try these halwa delicacies that can be made at home to offer as prasad to Bappa

It is a rich and decadent dessert that is made with split yellow moong dal, ghee and sugar. Moong dal halwa’s texture and nutty flavour are what make it special, which comes from slow-cooking the dal in ghee. It takes time to prepare, but the result is a melt-in-the-mouth dessert that is worth every minute. The addition of cardamom and saffron elevates the taste, making it an exquisite offering to Ganesha.

Sooji halwa

Also known as rava sheera in Maharashtra, sooji halwa is a classic Indian dessert that’s easy to make and is highly satisfying. The roasted semolina gives it a nutty flavour, while ghee adds richness. The best part is the simplicity, as it only requires a few ingredients and can be made in under 30 minutes. It is perfect for bhog, as it’s considered auspicious and is often used in religious offerings.

Besan halwa

A classic Indian sweet, besan halwa is a staple during the Ganpati festival. Its rich, nutty flavour and creamy texture make it a beloved bhog offering. The secret to a good besan halwa lies in roasting the besan (gram flour) until it turns fragrant and slightly brown. This enhances its flavour and prevents lumpiness.

Badam halwa

Almond halwa or badam halwa, is a luxurious and indulgent treat. Made with ground almonds, ghee, and sugar, it has a delicate, nutty flavour and a smooth, creamy texture. The key to making good badam halwa is to ensure that the almonds are finely ground to prevent any gritty texture.

Atta halwa

Ingredients

⦁ Wholewheat flour (atta) - 1 cup

⦁ Ghee - 1/2 cup

⦁ Sugar - 3/4 cup

⦁ Water - 2 cups

⦁ Cardamom powder - 1/4tsp

⦁ Almonds, slivered - 10-12 (for garnish)

⦁ Cashews - 10-12 (for garnish)

Method

⦁ Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan over medium flame.

⦁ Add the whole wheat flour and roast it, while stirring continuously until it turns golden brown and releases a nutty aroma. This should take about eight to 10 minutes.

⦁ Meanwhile, heat water and sugar in another pan and bring it to a boil. Ensure the sugar is completely dissolved. - Once the flour is roasted, gradually pour the sugar syrup into the flour mixture, stirring constantly to avoid lumps.

⦁ Continue to cook the mixture until it thickens and starts leaving the sides of the pan.

⦁ Add cardamom powder and mix well. Garnish with slivered almonds and cashews.

Inputs by Chef Amandeep Singh Executive Sous Chef, The Westin Mumbai Garden City, Mumbai