Immunity kadhas for the monsoon: Timeless remedies from mummy’s kitchen for your rainy day woes

During the monsoon season, our immunity can take a hit due to several factors — the rise in humidity and fluctuating temperatures creates an ideal environment for pathogens, increasing the risk of infections. To bolster immunity during this time, ayurvedic drinks straight out of your mother's kitchen spice box like kadhas can be extremely beneficial. Here are a few easy recipes your body will thank you for this monsoon. Timeless remedies from mummy’s kitchen for your rainy day woes

Tulsi kadha

Tulsi is rich in antioxidants and has powerful antimicrobial properties that help strengthen the immune system and combat infections. This kadha is made with holy basil, lemongrass and ginger, acting as an excellent immunity booster that also aids digestion.

Tulsi kadha

Ajwain kadha

During the monsoon, a kadha made with ajwain (carom seeds) and black pepper can significantly boost immunity and help with digestion as well as clogged noses or throats.

Ajwain kadha

Recipe: Boil 2 cups of water in a small pot. Add ajwain, fennel seeds, cloves, turmeric, and ginger. Simmer until the flavours are infused, strain out the solids, stir in some honey and serve warm.

Turmeric kadha

Though not a typical kadha recipe, turmeric milk or haldi doodh offers benefits similar to those of kadha during the monsoon. Turmeric milk is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce joint pain and boost the immune system.

Haldi doodh(Archana's Kitchen)

Recipe: To prepare, boil a glass of milk, then add turmeric powder, ginger powder, and sugar (if desired). Stir and let it boil for 5 minutes. Remove from heat, add black pepper powder, mix well, and serve warm.

Cinnamon kadha

Simple to prepare, this cinnamon kadha helps protect against seasonal diseases and boosts overall strength. With its anti-inflammatory properties, it can reduce swelling and aid digestion by alleviating bloating — what else do you need after a big plate of fried pakodas and chai?

Cinnamon kadha

Recipe: Boil 1 cup of water in a pan. Add 2 cinnamon sticks, some black pepper, 1 green cardamom, 4 cloves and 1 bay leaf. Stir in 1 tbsp turmeric powder and some grated ginger, and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes. Add some green tea if desired and let it steep. Sweeten with 1 big piece of jaggery. Strain and serve warm.

Ginger kadha

Simple to prepare, this ginger kadha offers a natural boost to your immunity. This kadha is particularly effective for treating cold and flu symptoms. Honey, with its high antioxidant content, pairs perfectly with ginger which has powerful anti-inflammatory effects.

Ginger kadha

Recipe: Add water to a saucepan over medium-high heat. Coarsely grind black peppercorns and cloves then add them to the water. Include grated ginger, lemongrass, and ground turmeric. Boil the mixture until it reduces by half, about 15 minutes. Stir in jaggery and cook for an additional two minutes until it melts. Strain and serve warm.

Incorporating these ayurvedic kadhas into your daily routine during the monsoon can make the season a much more pleasant experience. The rainy season can be quite pleasant, especially if you're not bedridden with the worst cold of your life!