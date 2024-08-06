Indulge in the exclusive food pop-up at Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi

Radisson Blu Plaza is set to host an exclusive international culinary event, bringing Dubai's top-rated ISSEI restaurant to Delhi. This unique gastronomic experience, scheduled from August 9th to 11th, will showcase the fusion of Japanese and Peruvian flavours that define Nikkei cuisine. Nikkei food consists of Peruvian ingredients shaped by Japanese techniques. Curated by the Latin American chef Luisa Serna, in collaboration with the hotel’s own Director of Culinary, Chef Sreenivasan, the event promises to be a gastronomic journey highlighting the creativity and expertise of these renowned chefs. American chef Luisa Serna with Director of Culinary, Chef Sreenivasan

Guests can indulge in a variety of innovative dishes that blend the best of Japanese and Peruvian culinary traditions. This event is not only a celebration of flavours but also a testament to the hotel’s commitment to bringing world-class dining experiences to its guests.

Join us the extraordinary event at Soy x Neung Roi and don’t miss the chance to experience the best of Nikkei cuisine right here in Delhi.