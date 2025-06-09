Labubu cakes: The sweetest dessert trend taking over the world

The dessert world has a new obsession — and it’s as adorable as it is delicious. Meet Labubu, the mischievous toy figure that’s gone from cult collectable to confectionery superstar. With its spiky hair, serrated grin and wide-eyed wonder, this quirky character is now being re-imagined in cakes, cupcakes and patisserie creations around the world. Bakeries from Dubai to London are serving up cakes inspired by the mischievous little monster: Labubu

Originally designed by Hong Kong-based artist Kasing Lung and inspired by Nordic mythology, Labubu is part of The Monsters series from Chinese pop-culture giant Pop Mart. Over the past decade, it has gained a loyal following among collectors — but it’s only recently that the character has taken a giant leap into the culinary scene.

And trust Dubai to be ahead of the trend. From Mister Baker’s spot-on fondant Labubu cakes layered with sponge and silky buttercream, to House of Cakes Bakery’s ultra-luxe creations that pair edible Labubu toppers with Hermès-inspired handbags made of cake—Labubu has become the city’s newest dessert darling.

But this isn’t a Dubai-only affair.

In Singapore, Creme Maison Bakery is serving up Labubu-inspired cakes in flavours like Toasty Pistachio Berry and Belgian Chocolate S’mores, while Bob The Baker Boy has launched a special Labubu range featuring mini bento cakes and surprise “blind box” cakes that reveal a Labubu-themed surprise inside.

Malaysia is also riding the wave, with Kuala Lumpur’s Twinkle Cakery offering elaborate 3D Labubu family birthday cakes, and Jyu Pastry Art crafting versions in indulgent flavours like Belgian chocolate and mango custard.

And the Labubu craze isn’t confined to Asia. In London, April’s Baker is whipping up colourful variants. Lulu Kayla Cupcakes in Jakarta and Shirin Bakery in Los Angeles have also jumped on the bandwagon, offering custom Labubu-themed treats that blend kawaii charm with irresistible flavour.

From collectors’ shelves to cake platters across the globe, Labubu has become a full-blown edible phenomenon. And really, why just admire your favourite toy — when you can eat it too?

Written by: Rajlekha Roy Burman