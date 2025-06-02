Love thecha? Then this Madurai special Thanni chutney will have you obsessed!

Recipes like thecha have been around for generations but the good thing about internet virality is that these recipes end up reaching an audience who weren't acquainted with its magic. The same goes for this Madurai special Thanni chutney. Super simple to make, with an ample kick of spice, chances are that you already have all the ingredients stocked in your kitchen to get started on this recipe. With virtually no wait time involved in the recipe, you have no excuse to not try it out right this second. Madurai special Thanni chutney recipe for a scrumptious South Indian breakfast

Madurai special Thanni chutney

Ingredients: Oil - 1+ 1 tsp, garlic cloves - 4, ginger - 1 inch, green chillies - 2, chopped onion - 1, roasted chana dal - 1/4 cup, water - 1/2 cup, hing - 1/4tsp, mustard seeds - 1tsp, urad dal - 1tsp, dried red chillies - 2, curry leaves - 6 to 7, finely chopped onion - 1/4 cup, salt to taste

Method: Heat 1tsp of oil in a pan and saute the garlic, ginger and green chillies till they get some colour on them. Now add the roughly chopped onion and wait for this to cool down before adding to a blender and making a thick, smooth paste. For the tadka, add a teaspoon of oil followed by the hing, mustard seeds, urad dal, dried red chillies, curry leaves and finely chopped onions. Cook this down well till strongly fragrant. Add the paste with some more water if needed. Add the salt to taste and make sure the consistency of the chutney is thick but still easily pourable. The recipe connoisseur can be seen pouring this over some freshly steamed idlis. But the Madurai special Thanni chutney can be enjoyed with upma, vada, dosa, uthappam or even as is, if you're a fiend for condiments!

(recipe from Dining with Dhoot)

So will you be kickstarting this week on a flavourful note of tadka?