Pakoda season deserves a worthy sidekick: 3 quick recipes for restaurant-style onions

Planning meals out daily, without going overboard on the indulgence can be a real pain. And during rains when all you want to do is sit in bed and snack? Don't take us there. 3 restaurant-style pyaaz recipes that will spice up every meal!

These restaurant-style onions but, aren't just colourful additions to the table spread. They can affirmatively elevate the flavour quotient of your meal, no matter how routine or simple it may feel. And for evenings of indulgence, what better side kick could you ask for? Follow the quick recipes below.

Masala Pyaaz

Ingredients: Kashmiri red chilli powder - 1tbsp, chaat masala - 1tsp, black salt - 1tsp, mustard oil - 1tsp, green chillies - 2, juice of 1/2 a lemon, fresh coriander, salt to taste

Method: Peel and chop your onions into delicate ringlets and soak for a bit in ice-cold water — emphasis on the ice-cold! Once they're done soaking and are completely crisp, douse them with all the ingredients and give it a good mix before devouring with your meal.

Malai Laccha Pyaaz

Ingredients: Fresh curd - 5 to 6tbsps, a touch of fresh cream, black pepper powder - 1tsp, black salt - 1tsp, elaichi powder - 1/2tsp, green chillies - 1, melted butter, fresh coriander

Method: Follow directions above.

Side note: Don't skimp on the dollop of cream and melted butter — it's what will help the creamy mixture wrap itself on the onions.

Chutney Pyaaz

Ingredients: Fresh coriander and mint leaves, green chillies - 3 to 4 pieces, hing - 1/2tsp, ice cubes and salt to taste, mustard oil - 1tsp, fresh coriander, juice of 1/2 a lemon

Method: To make the green chutney, simply blitz together the coriander, mint leaves, green chillies, hing, an ice cube and salt together. Transfer this to a mixing bowl, throw in the onions, top with mustard oil and juice of half a lemon and your chutney pyaaz is ready.

(recipes from Spoons of Dilli's Shreya Jain)

So which of these will you be munching on with dinner tonight?