PM Modi spotlights avocado’s rise on Indian tables: Here is how to eat it

Indian avocados generally cost between ₹110 and ₹400 per kilogram, or roughly ₹75 to ₹150 per individual piece depending on the retailer, size, and ripeness.

But how do we move beyond the predictable avocado toast and make this creamy “butter fruit” our own? We asked chefs and nutritionists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently highlighted this shift on Instagram, noting how local farmers are increasingly cultivating the once-unfamiliar fruit.

Once a premium import, the avocado is now a staple on Indian dining tables.

A desi street-food makeover For culinary experts, the real magic happens when avocado speaks an Indian language. At Avās Wellness in Alibaug, chefs Suvir Saran and Haridashv Malhotra are giving the fruit a street-food spin.

“Imagine avocado finding its way into a vibrant bhel puri, where its soft richness plays against the crunch of puffed rice, sev and peanuts,” says Chef Saran. He also recommends tossing it into a crisp papri chaat or a fresh kachumber salad alongside aloo tikki.

“What excites me most is that avocado does not need to replace anything. It can simply add another dimension,” Saran explains. “Indian street food has always understood contrast better than almost any cuisine... Avocado gives us another colour on that already magnificent palette.”

The health-conscious diner Chef Augusto Cabrera of Boya in Delhi, who frequently uses the fruit in his menus, agrees with the Prime Minister’s observation. “The Indian dining table is transforming as people become deeply invested in their diets. I see it on the floor every day. Guests are seeking out avocado at a rate I’ve never experienced before,” he shares.

Nutritionists weigh in: Benefits and limits While avocado is trendy, it is also backed by nutritional science.

Dr. Samiksha Kalra, Dietitian at Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, notes, “Avocado is a nutrient-dense fruit providing heart-friendly monounsaturated fats, fibre, potassium, folate, vitamin E and antioxidants.”

Dt. Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, adds that it actively supports cardiovascular health.

Can you eat it every day? Both experts say yes, but with rules.

The daily limit: Stick to about half a medium avocado (50–75 g) a day.

Swap, do not add: Because it is calorie-dense, Dr. Kalra emphasises that “the portion should ideally replace another source of fat rather than be added on top of the usual diet.”

Keep it balanced: Dt. Sharma notes that it should complement, not replace, other daily fruits and vegetables.

Desi ways to eat it: Soft rotis: Knead half an avocado into your regular atta instead of ghee or oil. It keeps the rotis soft for hours.

Thick green chutney: Blend half an avocado into your usual coriander-mint chutney to make it creamy without using curd.

Chaat upgrade: Toss cubed avocado into bhel puri, papri chaat, or kachumber salad for extra texture.

Dairy-free pasta sauce: Blend avocado with garlic, lemon juice, salt, and warm pasta water for a quick sauce without heavy cream or cheese.

Mayo swap: Spread mashed avocado with lemon juice and salt inside sandwiches and rolls instead of mayo or butter.

Healthy chocolate pudding: Blend a ripe avocado with cocoa powder, honey, and a splash of milk for a quick chocolate treat.

Buying and storing The squeeze test: The skin turns from green to dark purplish-black as it ripens. Press it gently - if it yields slightly, it is ready. Hard as an apple? Leave it on the counter for a few days.

The stem trick: Pop off the tiny stem cap at the top. Green underneath means it is perfect; brown means it is overripe or bruised inside.

Stop the browning: Avocados oxidise (turn black) when exposed to air. Always save the half with the pit inside. To protect the cut flesh, rub a little lemon juice or cooking oil over it. Press cling film directly onto the green surface to block out all air, and refrigerate.