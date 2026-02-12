Today, February 12, Poland is celebrating Fat Thursday. Also known as Tlusty Czwartek among the Polish, it is a day of sweet hurrah for the taste buds before many move on to observe Lent, which typically entails cutting out indulgences like sweets and alcohol from consumption routines. Chasing luck like the Polish this 'Fat Thursday'? A Delhi-NCR trail to pick from (Photo: Culture.pl)

This tradition among the Polish reportedly dates back to the 16th century with the pączki (pronounced poonch-key) being the centre of attention among other eats. A European Union report also affirms, "the more pączki you eat, the more luck you will have," which honestly sounds like a delicious invitation.

Now you may not be Polish and finding an authentic pączki in the Capital may not be possible - but that isn't reason enough to give up celebrating Fat Thursday! Keeping the luck dynamic in mind, we've drawn up a list of new finds across Delhi-NCR, all of which have plenty of sweet and savoury options for a Fat Thursday feast. Because after all, it's the intention that counts.

GRAMMIE Where: G01/G02, Ground Floor, Sangam Courtyard, Sector 9, R K Puram, New Delhi

Cuisine: European (fusion)

Lucky picks: Baked brie, baked truffle crab, wood fired xo king prawns, chocolate pave caramel mousse and honeycomb, toffee-doffee banana pie, strawberry and Philly cheese pie with milk crumble

Price for two: ₹4,000