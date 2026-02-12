Chasing luck like the Polish this 'Fat Thursday'? A Delhi-NCR trail to pick from
Simple rule to follow: The more you eat today, the luckier your year ahead will be!
Today, February 12, Poland is celebrating Fat Thursday. Also known as Tlusty Czwartek among the Polish, it is a day of sweet hurrah for the taste buds before many move on to observe Lent, which typically entails cutting out indulgences like sweets and alcohol from consumption routines.
This tradition among the Polish reportedly dates back to the 16th century with the pączki (pronounced poonch-key) being the centre of attention among other eats. A European Union report also affirms, "the more pączki you eat, the more luck you will have," which honestly sounds like a delicious invitation.
Now you may not be Polish and finding an authentic pączki in the Capital may not be possible - but that isn't reason enough to give up celebrating Fat Thursday! Keeping the luck dynamic in mind, we've drawn up a list of new finds across Delhi-NCR, all of which have plenty of sweet and savoury options for a Fat Thursday feast. Because after all, it's the intention that counts.
GRAMMIE
Where: G01/G02, Ground Floor, Sangam Courtyard, Sector 9, R K Puram, New Delhi
Cuisine: European (fusion)
Lucky picks: Baked brie, baked truffle crab, wood fired xo king prawns, chocolate pave caramel mousse and honeycomb, toffee-doffee banana pie, strawberry and Philly cheese pie with milk crumble
Price for two: ₹4,000
Louve
Where: 1, Humayun Road, New Delhi
Cuisine: Modern European
Lucky picks: Quattro formaggi lasagna, tagliatelle lamb ragù, meringue cake, their 'Cocktails from Memory' curation
Price for two: NA
Honk - Pullman New Delhi Aerocity
Where: Asset 2, GMR Hospitality District, Near IGI Airport, Pullman, Aerocity, New Delhi
Cuisine: Vietnamese, Thai, Burmese, Japanese, Malaysian, Chinese, Korean
Lucky picks: Crystal prawn cheung fun, Yangzhou rice, Peking duck, Massaman lamb, Taiwanese lu rou fan, penang gai, crispy Mongolian lamb with pancake, chilli chocolate spring roll, thapthim krob, Tokyo parfait
Price for two: ₹6,000
Rasayyah
Where: Shop 12 and 13, Ground Floor and First Floor, Mehar Chand Market, Defence Colony, South East, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi
Cuisine: North Indian, Fast Food, BBQ, Lucknowi, Kashmiri
Lucky picks: Khalis mutton kakori, nizami jhingra, Azamgadhi murgh palak, mahi-e-aab zafrani harey pyaaz mein, raan-e-rasayyah, rasayyah ghosht dum biryani, nazaqat-e-awadh, qiwami sevaiya kala jamun aur rabri ke saath, gullathee chawal kheer, Banarasi malaiyo
Price for two: ₹2,000
She's Here
Where: Showroom 09, Ground Floor, HQ 27, Sector-27, Sushant Lok, Gurgaon
Cuisine: Japanese, Asian, Sushi
Lucky picks: Wasabi kumo roll, Akami tuna roll, Belgian braised pork gyoza, tiger prawn gyoza, Belgian pork spring roll, yuzu butter garlic prawns, pork belly kushi, NZ lamb chops, tiramisu French toast, strawberry and pistachio panna cotta
Price for two: ₹3,000
Which feast are you leaning towards tonight to call in a lucky year ahead?
