Pre & Probiotic Tadka Spiced Eggs: Boost your gut health this weekend with this recipe that’s sure to be a favourite

Looking for a breakfast that's both nutritious and delicious? These Pre and Probiotic Tadka Spiced Eggs are the perfect addition to your weekend brunch. With a balance of prebiotics and probiotics, which are vital for gut health, this flavorful breakfast combines poached eggs with a tangy yoghurt base and an aromatic tadka (tempering) not dissimlar to the concept of a Middle-Eastern Shakshuka, creating an explosion of flavours and health benefits. This desi version is packed with ingredients that promote gut health and digestion — making it not just a treat for your taste buds, but for your overall well-being. Image for representative purposes

Ingredients:

For the yoghurt base, you will need 300g of live Greek yoghurt, ½ a cucumber (grated), 25g of fresh coriander (chopped), ½ tsp of crushed cumin, a handful of pomegranate seeds (optional), and salt to taste. The poached eggs should be made from 4 eggs.

For the tadka (tempering), you’ll require 1 tbsp of olive oil, ghee, or butter, 15 curry leaves, and 4 cloves of garlic thinly sliced.

Recipe:

Start by preparing the yoghurt base. Mix together the Greek yoghurt, grated cucumber, chopped coriander, pomegranate seeds, crushed cumin, and salt. Once well combined, spread the mixture onto two plates, creating a refreshing and creamy base for your eggs. Next, poach your eggs to your desired consistency. The soft poached eggs will add a silky texture that complements the yoghurt base perfectly.

To prepare the tadka, heat your choice of olive oil, ghee, or butter in a pan. Once hot, fry the curry leaves and garlic until the garlic becomes soft and begins to turn golden brown. At this stage, add a pinch of chilli powder to bring in some heat and colour. Finally, drizzle the hot tadka over the yoghurt and poached eggs, letting the rich flavours soak in. Serve immediately and enjoy!

This dish is not only packed with delicious flavours but also with the health benefits of probiotics and prebiotics. A great way to nourish your gut and enjoy a satisfying breakfast at the same time!