Ramadan recipes: This 20-minute Rasmalai milk cake is the perfect sweet addition to your Iftar spread

Halfway through the month of Ramadan and the daily fasting bouts, have to have all those observing, spent when it comes to fun and delicious, but easy eats to crowd the Iftar spread table. Well we definitely have you sorted if you're one of those with an undeniable sweet tooth! Lo and behold, this quick Rasmalai milk cake that will literally be the easiest thing you have ever 'baked'. This Rasmalai cake comes together in 20 minutes and is perfect for the sweet spot in your Iftar spread(Photos: Upbeet Anisha, Savory and Sweet Food)

Rasmalai milk cake

Ingredients: Sponge cake of your choice; For the milk mixture — milk - 400ml, double cream - 300ml, evaporated milk - 2 cans, condensed milk - 2 cans; spices — cinnamon stick - 1, bay leaf - 2, green cardamom - 6; toppings — whipped cream, chopped pistachios

Method: Add the milk, double cream, evaporated milk and condensed milk along with all the spices in a heavy-bottom pan and let it come to a full boil. This mixture cannot be left idle and needs to be constantly stirred so that the condensed milk doesn't stick and burn to the bottom of the pan. Once the milk mixture comes to a full boil, drop the heat and let it simmer for about 10 more minutes — stir this occasionally. Now take the milk mixture off heat, strain out the spices and allow for it to rest for about 5 minutes. Use this time to slice up your sponge cake into thick pieces, and layer into a fairly deep baking dish. Thoroughly soak the cake with the milk mixture and wait for 2 minutes. You will see the flooding liquid has been thoroughly absorbed by the cake. Repeat this till you run through your milk concoction. After the final step, let your rasmalai milk cake rest for a bit before you go in with the whipping cream, creating an added layer. Garnish with chopped pistachios, pop it into the fridge for an hour to let it set, and voila! you're done.

(recipe from Cooking with Zainab)

We bet you won't be able to sleep a wink tonight if THIS delectable recipe isn't your last bite of the day!