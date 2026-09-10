Reimagining the modak: How Ganesh Chaturthi’s traditional sweet is getting a modern makeover

The humble modak, the traditional sweet offered to Lord Ganesha, is taking on new forms this year ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. While the traditional ukadiche modak continues to hold its place on the festive table, makers are experimenting with the shape in inventive ways — turning it into chocolate-filled treats, pairing it with motichoor and pistachio kunafa, or giving it a Bengali twist with sandesh. The idea, however, isn't necessarily to replace tradition. Instead, these contemporary versions are finding a place alongside tradition. Toujours’ Chocolate Pinata Modak adds an interactive element to the festivities From marzipan to piñatas At Toujours, based in Mumbai’s Andheri West, the festive offering includes milk, dark and white chocolate modaks, along with colourful cashew marzipan versions. The latter draws on the familiarity of kaju mithai while presenting it in a more contemporary format. “The idea was to create a contemporary take on something so synonymous with Ganesh Chaturthi, while still keeping it familiar and festive,” says Natasha Pereira, Co-Owner & Marketing Head, Toujours. The patisserie has also introduced a Pinata Modak, a milk chocolate shell filled with praline chocolates, marzipan modaks and dragees. “It’s designed to be cracked open and shared as a fun, interactive way of enjoying the festivities, especially for kids,” she adds.

Tourjours' Marzipan Modaks

Pereira says customers have become increasingly open to contemporary interpretations of festive sweets over the years. “They aren't necessarily looking to replace traditional mithai, but are looking for something new and different alongside it. So they often buy both traditional sweets that are intrinsic to the festival, and something more contemporary for gifting, entertaining or taking along when visiting friends and family,” she says. The Marzipan Modaks are priced at ₹375 onwards for a box of four, while the Chocolate Modaks cost ₹450 for a box of four. The Pinata Modak is priced at ₹2,250. Make way for motichoor At Merakii Bakehouse in Juhu, the focus is firmly on chocolate. One standout flavour is a chocolate motichoor modak, with a motichoor ladoo filling inside chocolate. “Motichoor is our hot-selling flavour because who wouldn’t like motichoor with chocolate!” says Deshna Shah, Co-founder, Merakii Bakehouse.

Mumbai-based Merakii Bakehouse's offerings this year

The menu also includes pistachio kunafa, coconut and rose, orange crispy, roasted nuts and plain chocolate. The coconut and rose version uses actual rose petals and rose water, while the orange crispy combines dark chocolate, orange zest and rice crispies. The prices range from ₹45 to ₹55 a piece. Biscoff, the new muse At Pune-based Crazy Cheesy Cafe, the experimentation takes a more indulgent turn with a Biscoff Cheese Modak. “Every year, we try to create a different kind of modak. This year, we have made a Biscoff Cheese Modak, which has a white chocolate covering with a marzipan cheese and Biscoff filling inside,” says founder Tushar Kelkar. The modak is priced at ₹50 per piece. The cafe has outlets in Sadashiv Peth, Sinhagad Road and Bavdhan. A Bengali twist on the modak Mumbai-based home baker Jagruti Parikh, who delivers across the city under the name Mithaas by Jagruti Parikh, shares, “We are making a sandesh modak, which is different from the traditional rice-based one. We also have different stuffings and flavours like Rose Falooda, Panjiri, Paan Gulkand and more.” The modaks are priced between ₹90 and ₹135 per piece.

Rose falooda and Chocolate bounty sandesh modaks

A modak in tart form Raksheeta Vora, founder of Patisserie 180, is a pastry chef who conducts classes online and offline in Mumbai each year on different preparations. This year, she taught participants how to make modaks with a twist — one baked version that turned “crispy like a cookie” and another in the form of a modak tart. “We made a crisp almond tartlet layered with roasted almonds and topped with a saffron namelaka, a rich, mousse-like cream. We piped the namelaka in a modak-like swirl,” she says. Back to familiar flavours Amid the many new interpretations of festive sweets, Two Brothers India Farms is taking a different approach. Co-founder Satyajit Hange shares, “We’re offering Fried Modaks this year. These are made with familiar Indian kitchen ingredients, including coconut, jaggery, cardamom and poppy seeds, with a shell prepared using khapli wheat flour, rice flour and semolina." He adds, “A product does not always need to be unusual to stand out. Sometimes, it is the familiarity of a flavour, the quality of ingredients and the story behind the food that creates a stronger connection.”

Rose falooda and Chocolate bounty sandesh modaks