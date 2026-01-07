This at-home sushi boat is proof that you don’t need rolling mats, nori sheets, or restaurant-level skills to satisfy a sushi craving. Fresh, crunchy, and endlessly customizable, it comes together in minutes and looks far more impressive than the effort it requires. Make a sushi boat at home — sans the mat and mess (Photo: Pinterest)

Follow the recipe below from health and wellness creator Lex, who goes by the handle @glowingandwell on Instagram.

At-home sushi boat Ingredients: Cucumber - 1 to 2 (depending on width), sticky rice - a fistful, rice vinegar - a splash, salt to taste, cooked shrimp (your way) - 1/2 cup, dynamite sauce or Japanese mayonnaise to taste, sesame seed, chopped scallions and chilli oil for seasoning

Method: Start by washing and drying your cucumbers, then slice them lengthwise down the middle. Using a spoon carefully scoop out most of the seeded flesh, leaving just enough so the cucumber halves hold their shape. This creates the shallow 'boat' that will hold the filling. Next, prepare your sticky rice according to package instructions, seasoning it lightly with rice vinegar and a pinch of salt for that true umami-esque kick. While the rice is still warm, gently press it into the hollowed-out cucumbers, filling them evenly from end to end. If you don't have sticky rice on hand, normal rice works fine too, though the former is preferred.

Arrange your cooked shrimp on top of the rice, lining them up neatly. You can even slice the shrimp lengthwise, butterfly them, or leave them whole, depending on your texture and bite preference. (Warning — each bite is a mouthful with the whole shrimp!)

Finish with generous dollops of dynamite sauce or Japanese mayonnaise drizzled across the top. Serve immediately, optionally garnishing your at-home boat with sesame seeds, chopped scallions, or a little chilli oil for heat.