Friday, Sep 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Top places in Delhi to relish authentic Onam Sadhya

ByRuchika Garg
Sep 13, 2024 02:43 PM IST

Onam Sadhya is a grand feast comprising a variety of dishes, each offering a unique flavour and significance to cultural traditions

The overall symbolism of the Onam Sadhya revolves around unity, harmony, diversity, simplicity, and gratitude. Each dish contributes to the wholesome experience of the feast and reflects the cultural values of Kerala. The feast is a way to celebrate the bountiful harvest, express gratitude, and bring people together in a spirit of joy and togetherness. This Onam, relish the Sadhya at these places in Delhi. 

The dishes include Matta Rice, Parippu Curry, Sambar, Moru, Rasam, Nendran Chips, Inji Puli, Mango Pickle, Thoran, Kalan, Olan, Kootu and much more
Café G, Crowne Plaza Gurugram

Celebrate the spirit of Onam with a special brunch experience and the excitement of live food counters serving fresh dishes prepared right before your eyes at Cafe G. 

Date: 15th September 2024

Timing: 1:00 PM to 4:00PM

Price: 2999++ (food and soft beverage); 4799++ (food and Alcohol)

Sambarpot, Delhi-NCR

“One can indulge in Moong Daal Payasam (a traditional desert recipe made with moong dal and coconut milk),  Olan Curry (made with the white pumpkin, cowpeas and coconut milk), Keera Pachadi (a refreshing dish made with cucumber and coconut) and much more at our place," says Kamal Kanth, executive chef, Sambarpot.

Date: 10th to 16th sept 

Timing: 12 noon onwards 

Price: Rs. 699+ taxes 

Sanadige

A renowned culinary destination for coastal cuisine, Sanadige is serving sadhya during lunch and dinner hours. From Parippu to Sambar and Avila to Rasam, relish the menu in the delightful settings. 

Date: Sept 12th to 16th 

Price: 1499+

Dakshin, Sheraton 

Known for its authentic regional flavors, Dakshin invites you to experience the true essence of Kerala's rich cultural heritage through a special Onam Sadhya, a traditional vegetarian feast that captures the spirit of this auspicious occasion. The meticulously crafted menu includes a variety of classic dishes such as Avial, Pyaru Thovaran, Erusser, Kootu Curry and Kalan, among others. Guests can expect a warm and festive atmosphere, complete with traditional music, floral decorations, and the opportunity to immerse themselves in the joyous celebrations of this harvest festival.

Date: Sept 6 to 15th 

Timings : Lunch – 12:30pm – 02:45pm; Dinner- 7:00pm- 11:45pm

Price: 3050 plus taxes per person

Padmanabham, Rajendra Place 

They are offering 26 traditional and flavouful items that captures Kerala's festive spirit. 

Date: Sept 12 to 16th 
Price: 799 + taxes
Timings: 12.30 to 9pm 

 

 

 

 

 

 

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
