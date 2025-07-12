World Rum Day: From savouries and sauces to desserts, chefs share what makes rum so versatile as an ingredient

Other than being a beloved alcohol choice at parties, rum is also integral to cooking, and experts swear by its versatility as an ingredient. While it can be used to enhance marinades, sauces, and glazes on the one hand, it’s also used to cook up some savoury varieties. It also shines in desserts, with classic applications like rum cakes, chocolate rum balls, and more. Spiced Rum Glazed Grilled Lamb Chops; Pistachio Tiramisu and Scarlet Nectar by Neoli

Rum and the savoury connect

Rum Wala Chicken

“My favourite rum-based offering is the Rum Wala Chicken, which is a fiery, flavour-packed delicacy flambéed with dark rum. It’s a unique preparation that blends rich Indian spices with the deep, smoky sweetness of aged rum,” says chef Jatinder Pal, director food & beverage, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, Bengaluru, adding that dark rum is rich with molasses, caramel, and spice notes and it seeps into the chicken. It adds a subtle sweetness, which balances strong Indian spices like chilli, garam masala and black pepper.

Besides being a flavour enhancer, rum is also a transformative ingredient. “Its natural sweetness and warm spiced undertones, especially in dark or spiced variants, lend themselves beautifully to slow-cooked preparations. From rum-braised pork to seafood with rum-infused butter sauces, it brings depth to a variety of cuisines,” says Dinesh Rana, Executive Chef, Novotel Goa Panjim. He goes on to share how he makes the Spiced Rum Glazed Grilled Lamb Chops: “I use a spiced rum glaze enriched with rosemary and brown sugar to coat the lamb. As it grills, the glaze caramelises over the meat, enhancing the char while sealing in juiciness. The subtle vanilla, cinnamon, and clove notes in the rum pair naturally with the boldness of lamb, creating a dish that is smoky, slightly sweet, and full of character.”

Rum for marinades and sauces

Dark or spiced rum is a go-to ingredient for marinades, sauces, and even savoury infusions, because it offers depth and smokiness that can transform the flavour profile of a dish. “It’s effective in glazes, and braises, where it tenderises proteins and balances out bold spices,” says Vardaan Marwah, chef partner, Farro, Pune, adding, “In savoury applications, I love using dark rum in rum-glazed chicken, it works beautifully with ingredients like soy, ginger, garlic, and brown sugar to create a sticky, umami-rich glaze.” You can use a pepper rum marinade for grilled chicken, a rum reduction sauce over roasted duck, or even infuse it with herbs and citrus for a smoky dressing, adds chef Dinesh.

Of cocktails and desserts

Rum is a fave when it comes to desserts and cocktails. “I make a special cocktail called the Scarlet Nectar by Neoli. Add 60ml rum, 22.4ml each pineapple juice and lime juice and 15ml ginger syrup, and stir.

Add 10ml cream or milk and stir again to curdle. Strain through a coffee filter for a clear pour. Serve over ice,” says Siddhant Hule, brand mixologist, Himmaleh Spirits.From the famous rum cake and rum ball to the tiramisu – rum is a go-to ingredient for all things sweet. “I use dark rum to make Pistachio Tiramisu, where it’s soaked into house-made ladyfinger biscuits to add depth and balance the richness of mascarpone,” says chef Vardaan.

Rum with a monsoon twist

Tiki Odyssey - Recipe by Hyeon Park, mixologist, Marquee - Radisson Resort & Spa, Lonavala

Tiki Odyssey at Marquee

Ingredients:

● 45ml - Dark rum (Havana, 7 years)

● 30ml - Coconut rum (Malibu)

● 60ml - Pineapple juice

● 1tsp - Pistachio butter

● 10ml - Sugar syrup

● 30ml - Coconut cream

● 10ml - Lemon juice

Method: