This is officially the best place to retire in 2024

International Living, a platform for planning your retirement overseas, recently announced its 2024 Annual Global Retirement Index which rounded up the best destinations to slow down once you reach retirement age. Considering factors like cost of living, housing, visas and more, Costa Rica, earned the No. 1 spot followed by Portugal, Mexico, Panama and Spain.

“That pura vida vibe makes Costa Rica the perfect home away from home. Maybe it’s the pristine tropical beaches, the eternal spring-like weather in the Central Valley, the fact it (Nicoya to be exact) is home to one of the world’s Blue Zones, the volcanic energy coursing through its ground, the rich biodiversity of its flora and fauna, the stunning turquoise waterfalls, or that Costa Rica has been ranked as one of the happiest countries,” described the International Living website.