Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: This Sawan, take inspiration from these desi divas on how to rock leheriya

The auspicious month of Sawan is here, and with it comes vibrant hues of leheriya. We are talking about the traditional tie and dye concept which originated from Rajasthan and goes hand in hand with the onset of the monsoon season. Well, today on the first Somwar of Sawan 2024, let’s take inspiration from the following Bollywood beauties on how to slay in leheriya. Bollywood divas rock leheriya

Alia Bhatt

In her 2023 rom com Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt had a wardrobe full of designer sarees which made the fashion police go gaga over her. She slayed in each and every look. But one of our favourites was this leheriya saree in shades of green, blue and pink that she paired with a noodle-strap blouse. She completed the look with minimal makeup, oxidised bangles and heavy jhumkas

Alia Bhatt rocks a leheriya saree in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Kiara Advani

One of the most stylish actors in the Hindi film industry, Kiara Advani looks good in anything she wears. But we love it when she thinks outside the box and explores new outfits. Like this high-waist blue leheriya skirt paired with a heavily embellished pearl and bead bralette by Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika. This is a great option for women who want to take the fusion way

Sara Ali Khan

On the screen, Sara Ali Khan has played several characters each with a distinctive style. But in reality, she’s a true desi girl by heart. She enjoys wearing traditional outfits, with chikankari kurtas being a staple in her wardrobe. Well, during a visit to Jaipur, also known as the pink city, the actor rocked a pristine white chikankari kurta. The highlight was her pink and yellow dupatta, which added a splash of colour to her look and our social media feed

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Another born slayer on this list is the ultimate diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan. A few years ago she turned heads when she walked in for her cousin Armaan Jain’s wedding looking ravishing. Bebo was absolutely stunning in a yellow leheriya saree, styled by Tanya Ghavri. She completed the look with a classy sleek bun, kohled eyes, black bindi and jhumkas. Side note: Look at how cute her son Taimur Ali Khan looks in his blue kurta

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

We saved the OG desi girl for the end! Priyanka Chopra Jonas was the most magnificent bride when she tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas in Jodhpur, Rajasthan in 2018. Apart from her ethereal white wedding gown and jaw-dropping red wedding lehenga, PeeCee set goals for pre-wedding festivities. Our favourite from the lot was this colourful leheriya lehenga that the actor wore on her mehendi ceremony. The neon rainbow-hued creation by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla was made of dreams

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas on their mehendi

We hope this list helps you decide how you want to wear leheriya this Sawan season!