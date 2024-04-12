Bump up your ethnic game with these celeb-inspired looks this Baisakhi

Traditional fusion Aditi Rao Hydari in a colour-blocking salwar set(Photo: Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha in a green cropped jacket and a satin skirt featuring dramatic draping.(Photo: Instagram)

Mix it up a bit for the festivities and emulate actor Sonakshi Sinha’s fit that gives a spin to the traditional Punjabi tamba. Wear a green cropped jacket with intricate gold embroidery and match it with a satin skirt featuring dramatic draping. Finish with oxidised stack bangles, chunky rings and strappy heels.

Colour splash

For a striking Baisakhi statement, take notes from actor Aditi Rao Hydari and slip into a colour-blocking salwar set. Make use of the occasion to showcase your love for colours in a lemon green short anarkali kurta with gota patti work, pink salwar and purple leheriya dupatta. Heavy chaandbali earrings and soft curls to finish.

Pastel play

Ananya Panday in a heavy pastel green lehenga with hand-embroidery work (Photo: Instagram)

If you are a newlywed, celebrating your first Baisakhi today, it’s time to reuse your reception lehenga and put your stylish yet impactful foot forward. Like actor Ananya Panday, choose a heavy pastel green lehenga with stunning hand-embroidery work and accessorise by mixing metals.

Bright bloom

Shehnaaz Gill in a lime green anarkali set (Photo: Instagram)

Brighten up the room in a lime green anarkali set like actor Shehnaaz Gill. The vibrant kurta and palazzo pants adorned with colourful embroidery makes an ideal number for a work to home look too. Add rani pink velvet bangles and golden wedges to complement the look. Keep it simple with dainty earrings, middle-parted hair and brown lips.

Cape it right

Neha Dhupia in a green organza set (Photo: Instagram)

For an Insta-worthy Baisakhi outfit, try actor Neha Dhupia’s look in a green organza set. Making for an effortless style, the zardosi work blouse, lehenga skirt with an embellished belt and the flared cape will mark you high on the ethnic style game. A heavy choker and a messy fishtail braid will complement the number. As for glam, keep it clean in kohled eyes and nude lips.

Three’s a statement

Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a three-piece set (Photo: Instagram)

Like actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, keep it comfy and ravishing in a three-piece set in red. Add a dash of spring to the fit with the floral embellishments on the top. You can also alternate the draped skirt with loose palazzos along with the hanky hem top and jacket. Close off with a pair of silver juttis.

Minimal chic

Rakul Preet Singh in a yellow saree with silver sequin work(Photo: Instagram)

Channel the minimal girl aesthetic and drape a yellow saree with silver sequin work like actor Rakul Preet Singh. Do it the Gen Z way and pair it with a strappy bralette blouse. Finally, accessorise with a delicate diamond choker, a pair of silver bangles and a potli bag.

Styling tips

Opt for traditional Punjabi fits like a vibrant patiala suit or a colourful Indo-Western set.

Add statement accessories like jhumkas, pom pom earrings and colourful bangles. Opt for a bright dupatta to complete the look.

Choose traditional juttis or mojris embellished with sequins or embroidery to add a touch of authenticity to your ensemble.

Go for a sleek bun adorned with fresh flowers or stylish braids for an elegant look. For makeup, keep it fresh with a pop of colour on the lips and a subtle shimmer on the eyes.

Inputs by stylist Romi Choudhary