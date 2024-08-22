Deepika Padukone's pregnancy style is one for the books
Actor Deepika Padukone is slaying in her maternity looks. From bodycon dresses to chic kurtis, here's how she is inspiring moms-to-be.
Deepika Padukone has long been associated with being a fashion icon in Bollywood. Whether it's a red carpet look or a casual appearance, Deepika has established herself as a trendsetter in the industry with her wardrobe being a constant source of inspiration. With the news of her pregnancy swirling, she has been spotted rocking maternity fashion, inspiring mothers-to-be everywhere.
Sleek black dress with blazer
Deepika goes for a relaxed and minimalist look in this bodycon midi dress in black, pairing it with a casual oversized black blazer. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers, exuding elegance blended with sophistication.
Striped blazer with jeans
She goes for a laid-back elegant style in this pinstriped oversized blazer in grey and a white t-shirt underneath, combining them with light-washed denim jeans. She rounded off her outfit with a pair of white sneakers.
Floral kurta with white pants.
Deepika stuns in a vibrant ensemble featuring a kurta with floral designs and white pants, accompanied by tan pointed flats. Making a statement in this outfit, she exudes a bold and feminine vibe.
Accentuating her baby bump, Deepika goes for a sporty look in a pair of black track pants, a simple black fitted t-shirt, and a long jacket featuring fur around the edges. She has gone for a monochrome look in a casual setting, completing her look with a pair of sunglasses and white sneakers.
A bodycon dress and knitted cardigan.
Deepika goes for yet another bodycon dress in black, pairing it with a knitted oversized black cardigan that features an embroidered pattern detail. A pair of white sneakers and sunglasses round off her look with sophistication.