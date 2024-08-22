Deepika Padukone's pregnancy style is one for the books

Deepika Padukone has long been associated with being a fashion icon in Bollywood. Whether it's a red carpet look or a casual appearance, Deepika has established herself as a trendsetter in the industry with her wardrobe being a constant source of inspiration. With the news of her pregnancy swirling, she has been spotted rocking maternity fashion, inspiring mothers-to-be everywhere. Deepika Padukone stuns in sleek and sophisticated maternity looks.

Sleek black dress with blazer

Deepika Padukone in a black dress with blazer.

Deepika goes for a relaxed and minimalist look in this bodycon midi dress in black, pairing it with a casual oversized black blazer. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers, exuding elegance blended with sophistication.



Striped blazer with jeans

Deepika rocking an oversized striped blazer with jeans.

She goes for a laid-back elegant style in this pinstriped oversized blazer in grey and a white t-shirt underneath, combining them with light-washed denim jeans. She rounded off her outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

Floral kurta with white pants.

Deepika in a floral printed kurta and white pants.

Deepika stuns in a vibrant ensemble featuring a kurta with floral designs and white pants, accompanied by tan pointed flats. Making a statement in this outfit, she exudes a bold and feminine vibe.

Deepika in a sporty look with track pants, a fitted t-shirt and a jacket.

Accentuating her baby bump, Deepika goes for a sporty look in a pair of black track pants, a simple black fitted t-shirt, and a long jacket featuring fur around the edges. She has gone for a monochrome look in a casual setting, completing her look with a pair of sunglasses and white sneakers.

A bodycon dress and knitted cardigan.

Deepika in a bodycon dress with a knitted cardigan.

Deepika goes for yet another bodycon dress in black, pairing it with a knitted oversized black cardigan that features an embroidered pattern detail. A pair of white sneakers and sunglasses round off her look with sophistication.