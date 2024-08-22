 Deepika Padukone's pregnancy style is one for the books - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
Deepika Padukone's pregnancy style is one for the books

ByAkshita Prakash
Aug 22, 2024 11:04 AM IST

Actor Deepika Padukone is slaying in her maternity looks. From bodycon dresses to chic kurtis, here's how she is inspiring moms-to-be.

Deepika Padukone has long been associated with being a fashion icon in Bollywood. Whether it's a red carpet look or a casual appearance, Deepika has established herself as a trendsetter in the industry with her wardrobe being a constant source of inspiration. With the news of her pregnancy swirling, she has been spotted rocking maternity fashion, inspiring mothers-to-be everywhere. 

Deepika Padukone stuns in sleek and sophisticated maternity looks.
Deepika Padukone stuns in sleek and sophisticated maternity looks.

 

Sleek black dress with blazer

Deepika Padukone in a black dress with blazer.
Deepika Padukone in a black dress with blazer.

Deepika goes for a relaxed and minimalist look in this bodycon midi dress in black, pairing it with a casual oversized black blazer. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers, exuding elegance blended with sophistication.
 

Striped blazer with jeans

Deepika rocking an oversized striped blazer with jeans.
Deepika rocking an oversized striped blazer with jeans.

She goes for a laid-back elegant style in this pinstriped oversized blazer in grey and a white t-shirt underneath, combining them with light-washed denim jeans. She rounded off her outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

 

Floral kurta with white pants.

Deepika in a floral printed kurta and white pants.
Deepika in a floral printed kurta and white pants.

Deepika stuns in a vibrant ensemble featuring a kurta with floral designs and white pants, accompanied by tan pointed flats. Making a statement in this outfit, she exudes a bold and feminine vibe.

 

Deepika in a sporty look with track pants, a fitted t-shirt and a jacket.
Deepika in a sporty look with track pants, a fitted t-shirt and a jacket.

Accentuating her baby bump, Deepika goes for a sporty look in a pair of black track pants, a simple black fitted t-shirt, and a long jacket featuring fur around the edges. She has gone for a monochrome look in a casual setting, completing her look with a pair of sunglasses and white sneakers.

 

A bodycon dress and knitted cardigan.

Deepika in a bodycon dress with a knitted cardigan.
Deepika in a bodycon dress with a knitted cardigan.

Deepika goes for yet another bodycon dress in black, pairing it with a knitted oversized black cardigan that features an embroidered pattern detail. A pair of white sneakers and sunglasses round off her look with sophistication.

