Give your jeans a festive update with brooches

Jeans can be part of your festive wardrobe too, and statement brooches are an easy way to give them a dressed-up spin. With brooches trending this season, try pinning whimsical designs onto the folded hem of your denim. Think flowers, bows, stars or vintage-inspired motifs that add a touch of sparkle and personality to an otherwise everyday outfit. The fashion hack is not just decorative but it also helps shorten jeans that are too long, making it a quick, no-sew fix without a trip to the tailor.

How to do it Fold to your preferred length: Put on your jeans and fold the hem upwards or inwards until it sits at the length you want. This is a handy fix for jeans that drag on the floor or bunch up around your shoes.

Smooth out the fold: Flatten the folded denim and align the layers so the hem looks neat and stays in place. Iron it so it stays secure.

Play with brooches: Push the brooch pin through the folded layers of denim. Pick whimsical brooches in different shapes, from flowers and bows to stars, insects, hearts or vintage-inspired motifs. You can use one as a subtle accent or add a pair at both ankles for a more playful look.

Pro tip: Denim is thick, so choose sturdy brooches with secure clasps. Avoid delicate pins that may bend under the weight of the fabric, and position embellished pieces where they won’t scrape against the ground or catch on your shoes.