Going backless this festive and wedding season? Here’s how to pull it off
From choosing the right innerwear and hairstyle to getting a smooth, glowing finish, the daring open-back outfits are taking over this season.
There’s something effortlessly striking about a backless dress. Whether it’s a dramatic low-back gown for a wedding reception or a sleek number for a cocktail evening, the silhouette makes a statement without needing much else. But carrying it off takes a little thought, from finding the right innerwear that stays hidden to choosing a hairstyle that lets the back take centre stage. Add a little skincare and makeup prep, and you're ready to step out. Here’s what to keep in mind before going backless.
Get the right support
The right innerwear is key to carrying off a backless outfit comfortably.
- Stick-on bras: Silicone adhesive bras or cups work well with fully backless outfits. Apply on clean, dry skin, free of lotion or oil, for a secure fit
- Body tape: For deeper cuts or extra lift, use body-shaping tape with nipple pasties to protect sensitive areas
- Low-back converters: For blouses with mid-to-low backs, try a low-back bra converter or a bra with transparent straps
- Fashion tape: Apply double-sided tape along deep necklines and side openings to prevent gaping or slipping
Pro tip: Humidity and sweat can weaken adhesives. Never pull body tape off dry skin; loosen it with body oil or petroleum jelly, or remove it under warm water in the shower.
The art of a glowing back
Makeover and beauty expert Richa Agarwal recommends:
- Prep your skin: Exfoliate and moisturise your back a day or two before the occasion to remove dead cells and smoothen the skin
- Even out the tone: Use lightweight body foundation or tinted body lotion to even out your skin tone. Add liquid highlighter to the shoulders and collarbones for a subtle glow. Avoid heavy oils and excessive shimmer, which can look greasy under wedding lights and flash photography
- Looking to conceal marks?: Use transfer-resistant body concealer to cover acne marks or pigmentation. Blend well, let it dry and test against white fabric before dressing
- Blend it right: Match the tone across your face, neck, shoulders and back. Test products beforehand to avoid patchiness or makeup stains on delicate fabrics
Nail the hairstyle
Makeup artist Amita Juneja recommends three styles:
- The high ponytail: A sleek, high ponytail keeps the back visible while adding a contemporary touch
- The low bun: A snatched low bun lends an elegant finish, particularly with traditional blouses featuring intricate back detailing
- Hollywood waves: For an open-hair look, opt for side-swept waves, sweeping the hair over one shoulder to show off your back
How to prep: Start with clean, conditioned hair. Apply heat protectant before styling and finish with light-hold hairspray to tame flyaways without stiffness. Use styling gel or serum for sleek buns and ponytails