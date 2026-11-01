Going backless this festive and wedding season? Here’s how to pull it off

There’s something effortlessly striking about a backless dress. Whether it’s a dramatic low-back gown for a wedding reception or a sleek number for a cocktail evening, the silhouette makes a statement without needing much else. But carrying it off takes a little thought, from finding the right innerwear that stays hidden to choosing a hairstyle that lets the back take centre stage. Add a little skincare and makeup prep, and you're ready to step out. Here’s what to keep in mind before going backless.

(L-R) Ananya Panday in Chanel, Khushi Kapoor in Arpita Mehta